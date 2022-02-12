Nubia Z40 Pro ready to amaze with the camera: 35mm lens

Nubia Z40 Pro is preparing to amaze from a photographic point of view: the Chinese company has anticipated on the local social network Weibo that the top-of-the-range smartphone will mount the smartphone industry’s first 35mm lens. On an unofficial level, one of the most famous leakers on the scene has unveiled another record: the still unpublished and prestigious goal will be coupled Sony IMX787 sensor. The technical data of the sensor, which according to the nomenclature is the new top of the range, promises a resolution of 50 MP, an aperture of f / 1.6 and a size of 1 / 1.3 “.

In photography, the 35mm focal length is considered by many to be the ideal balance between depth and breadth. For reference, in the smartphone world we are used to slightly shorter focal lengths, generally around 26 mm, which make you cross a little bit into the wide-angle field. For reference, a 2x zoom typically has a focal length of 56mm while an ultra-wide angle (commonly “0.5x”) around 13mm.

Not much else is known about the secondary cameras that will complement the smartphone proposal: the teasers shared so far show quite clearly that there will be at least a second unit on the back. Judging from the previous model, it’s easy to find one again periscope lens with very high optical zoom. Previous advances have revealed that the smartphone will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC by Qualcomm (appeared on Geekbench with scores of 1,228 in single core and 3,379 in multi core) and with an advanced heat dissipation system made with aerospace materials.

Unfortunately, the Nubia brand is practically absent in Italy today, unless we resort to specialized import channels. However, fear not: it is likely practically the same device will come to us under the Axon brand. In China, the device should be presented by the end of this month; details for the rest of the world are unknown.