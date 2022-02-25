Nubia Z40 Pro: a spectacle of power and battery that hits the high end

After launching the Z30 Pro in May 2021, the Chinese company has just made its successor official, the new Nubia Z40 Pro. It is a mobile of the highest range, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a quite striking design and a 5,000mAh battery with a spectacular fast charging system.
We tell you all the specifications and technical characteristics of the Nubia Z40 Pro, a terminal that in principle will remain reserved for the Chinese marketExcept for surprise on the part of the company, with hardly any presence in Europe.
Nubia Z40 Pro data sheet
|
NUBIA Z40 PRO
|
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
|
161.93 x 72.89 x 8.46mm
|
SCREEN
|
6.67 inches
|
PROCESSOR
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|
MEMORIES
|
8 + 256GB
|
REAR CAMERA
|
64MP
|
FRONT CAMERA
|
16MP
|
BATTERY
|
5,000mAh
|
CONNECTIVITY
|
5G
|
SOFTWARE
|
android 12
|
OTHERS
|
magnetic charge
|
PRICE
|
From 481.53 euros to change
Infarct screen and power to spare
The Nubia Z40 Pro It is a mobile of the highest range, with the recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the most powerful Android processor on the market. Can be configured with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memorya more than ambitious configuration to lead in the high range from Chinese territory.
The screen is 6.67 inches, with Full HD + resolution, refresh rate of 144 Hz and AMOLED technology with 10-bit color depth. To feed the whole the battery is 5,000mAh with 80W fast chargeso in just 30 minutes we will have a full charge.
The photographic section is configured with a 64 megapixel main sensor optically stabilized. The second sensor is a 50 megapixel ultra wide angle and, finally, we find a telephoto lens that reaches up to 9 increases in a hybrid way.
There is no lack of connectivity in this mobile, with 5G SA/NSA, dual-band WiFi, the latest version of WiFi and Bluetooth, as well as Android 12 under the hoodcustomized by the Chinese manufacturer with its MyOs12 layer.
Versions and price of the Nubia Z40 Pro
The Nubia Z40 Pro has been presented for Chinese territory and its price is about 480 euros to change. There is no planned, for the moment, international arrival of this modelbut we will update this post in case it reaches Europe.
Via | fonearena
You must log in to post a comment.