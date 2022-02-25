Nubia Z40 Pro: a spectacle of power and battery that hits the high end

After launching the Z30 Pro in May 2021, the Chinese company has just made its successor official, the new Nubia Z40 Pro. It is a mobile of the highest range, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a quite striking design and a 5,000mAh battery with a spectacular fast charging system.

We tell you all the specifications and technical characteristics of the Nubia Z40 Pro, a terminal that in principle will remain reserved for the Chinese marketExcept for surprise on the part of the company, with hardly any presence in Europe.

Nubia Z40 Pro data sheet

NUBIA Z40 PRO DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 161.93 x 72.89 x 8.46mm

199g SCREEN 6.67 inches

FullHD+

AMOLED

144 Hz refresh rate PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MEMORIES 8 + 256GB

12 + 256GB

16 + 512GB REAR CAMERA 64MP

50MPUGA

8 MP periscopic zoom FRONT CAMERA 16MP BATTERY 5,000mAh

80W CONNECTIVITY 5G

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (WIFI 6E)

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS/A-GPS/Beidou/Galileo/GLONASS

NFC SOFTWARE android 12

My OS 12 OTHERS magnetic charge

Fingerprint reader under the screen

double speaker PRICE From 481.53 euros to change

Infarct screen and power to spare

The Nubia Z40 Pro It is a mobile of the highest range, with the recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the most powerful Android processor on the market. Can be configured with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memorya more than ambitious configuration to lead in the high range from Chinese territory.

The screen is 6.67 inches, with Full HD + resolution, refresh rate of 144 Hz and AMOLED technology with 10-bit color depth. To feed the whole the battery is 5,000mAh with 80W fast chargeso in just 30 minutes we will have a full charge.

The photographic section is configured with a 64 megapixel main sensor optically stabilized. The second sensor is a 50 megapixel ultra wide angle and, finally, we find a telephoto lens that reaches up to 9 increases in a hybrid way.

There is no lack of connectivity in this mobile, with 5G SA/NSA, dual-band WiFi, the latest version of WiFi and Bluetooth, as well as Android 12 under the hoodcustomized by the Chinese manufacturer with its MyOs12 layer.

Versions and price of the Nubia Z40 Pro

The Nubia Z40 Pro has been presented for Chinese territory and its price is about 480 euros to change. There is no planned, for the moment, international arrival of this modelbut we will update this post in case it reaches Europe.

