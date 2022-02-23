Search here...
Nubia will launch the global version of its new mobile gaming model

By: Brian Adam

A week after its presentation in the Chinese market, Nubia has just launched Red Magic 7, its new gaming mobile phone model, to international markets, once again highlighting its AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz, the highest on the market. , in addition to bringing the most powerful processor of the moment, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Despite being a high-end gaming mobile, users may also consider having a headphone jack, in addition to also bringing support for NFC for functions such as contactless mobile payments.

Its launch will take place on March 10 in the international version of its website, starting at a price of 629 euros for the most basic configuration, which will go up to 799 euros for its highest configuration.

For those who want more, they will only have to wait for the arrival of Red Magic 7 Pro, the Pro variant, scheduled for the second quarter of the year.

High performance thanks to its hardware

As for more specific specifications, the company sticks out its chest with the 6.8″ AMOLED FHD+ screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, although, unlike the panel of the model launched last year, that of this model, its rate Touch Sampling goes up to 720 Hz.

It maintains, yes, the support of 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, also enjoying the maximum brightness of 700 nits, the entire panel being protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

Along with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it will be accompanied by 12 GB/128 GB, 16 GB/256 GB or 18 GB/256 GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The camera setup remains the same as last year’s Red Magic 6, with a 64MP main camera + 8MP ultra wide angle + 2MP macro camera, with an 8MP front camera.

This device will have a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh, less than the one brought by the Red Magic 6, of 5050 mAh, with fast cable charging support of 65W, below the 120W that the version of Red Magic 7 has for the Chinese market.

It will feature dual speakers, three microphones, plus two built-in dual shoulder trigger buttons, as well as 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, and NFC connectivity options for mobile payments and more.

All the equipment will have an improved ventilation system that, according to the company, increases the air volume by 35% and offers 400 times faster heat dissipation and absorption.

The new Nubia Red Magic 7 will come with Android 12 under the RedMagic 5.0 customization layer

Image Credit: Nubia Website

