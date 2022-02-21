MobileAndroidTech News

Nubia REDMAGIC 7, a mobile for games with 18 GB of RAM!

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Nubia REDMAGIC 7 is the new version of the series of smartphones with which the Chinese brand (sub-brand of ZTE) has carved a niche for itself in the dedicated gaming phones. The international version will be presented tomorrow, but we already have its main features from the announcement in China.

If today almost any mid-range mobile phone can be used for mobile gaming, there are specific models dedicated to this market segment. It is obvious that the enormous flexibility of use of a smartphone offers great advantages over a dedicated console and we have seen special series such as the ASUS ROG Phone or the Lenovo Legion that show specific characteristics for it in terms of performance, aesthetics and the special cooling systems that they must mount.

The Nubia REDMAGIC 7 is another of this group and will be marketed in standard and Pro versions. Like Nubia’s previous ones, it will continue to bet on a colossal AMOLED screen, that of a small tablet with a diagonal close to the 7 inches. With a native FHD+ resolution, the 165Hz refresh rate is the highest in the industry, as is the touch sampling rate increased to 960Hz.

Nubia REDMAGIC 7

All versions of the terminal will debut the Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset, the most advanced of Qualcomm that wants to define the new generation of high-end mobiles with Android, with its 4nm process technology, important advances in process and graphic performance, and support for the latest connectivity technologies. It will be accompanied by large rations of storage and especially memory, up to 18GB of RAM, which is the highest we have ever seen on mobile phones.

This type of terminal needs special cooling systems to keep temperatures under control in such powerful and slim designs and for the occasion the Turbo Cooling Engine 8.0 cooler with exclusive Nubia design has been improved.

Nubia REDMAGIC 7

It will also offer gamer-focused features, with touch-sensitive activation buttons on the side of the phone, a set of pins to facilitate the connection of docks and other optional accessories, and an RGB lighting system that in some versions with a transparent back panel allows see the inside of the mobile.

Nubia REDMAGIC 7, versions and prices

The manufacturer plans to hold an event tomorrow the 22nd where it will officially present its new mobile. There will be two general versions, standard and Pro, and three configurations according to memory, storage and a special one with a transparent panel. prices for china they are quite contained for the hardware it offers:

  • Obsidian model with 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB: 629 euros / dollars to change.
  • Pulsar model with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB: 729 euros / dollars to change.
  • Obsidian model with 18 GB of RAM and 256 GB: 799 euros / dollars to change.
Previous articleScientists achieve DNA analysis in record time, to speed up clinical diagnoses
