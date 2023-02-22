Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro shows off its RGB LEDs and internals in a teardown video

After passing a durability test, the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro had its internal parts exposed during a dismantling process. The video was published by the channel JerryRigEverythingon Youtube.

in the call teardown, it is possible to see how the components are distributed inside the cell phone, as well as to know if it is a product that is easy to repair or not, in case there is a problem. You can check the results in the video below.

One of the highlights of this smartphone is the presence of side and top LEDs. It is also possible to see its translucent cover removed, which allows you to see a portion of the inner layer.

In the repairability part, there are several screws that assemble each internal module. At the very least, the battery seems to come off effortlessly – and it can be easily replaced too.