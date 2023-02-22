Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro shows off its RGB LEDs and internals in a teardown video

After passing a durability test, the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro had its internal parts exposed during a dismantling process. The video was published by the channel JerryRigEverythingon Youtube.
in the call teardown, it is possible to see how the components are distributed inside the cell phone, as well as to know if it is a product that is easy to repair or not, in case there is a problem. You can check the results in the video below.
One of the highlights of this smartphone is the presence of side and top LEDs. It is also possible to see its translucent cover removed, which allows you to see a portion of the inner layer.
In the repairability part, there are several screws that assemble each internal module. At the very least, the battery seems to come off effortlessly – and it can be easily replaced too.
The dismantling still showed the position of the parts that provide the vibration of the device. As it is a gamer model, the manufacturer placed one at each end, in order to provide a more accurate tactile feedback during gameplay.
So, what did you think of the internals of the Red Magic 8 Pro? Answer us in the comments space.
- 6.8-inch OLED display with FullHD+ resolution
- Display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz sampling
- Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform
- 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM
- 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera under the screen
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Ultra wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, fingerprint reader under the screen and 520 Hz triggers
- 6,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging
- Android 13 under the Red MagicOS 6.0 interface
