Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro seen from the inside: the JerryRig teardown

is about to arrive on the European market after being officially presented in China at the end of December together with the Pro Plus variant. The smartphone, currently being pre-ordered at 649 euros, has undergone a teardowns by JerryRigEverything.

The transparent glass rear shell is easily removed, once the plastic that covers part of the internal components has been removed, you have access to the small fan which is used to cool the device especially during the most intense gaming sessions. And it’s not just the 2,000 RPM turbofan that differentiates Red Magic 8 Pro from traditional smartphones: in fact, the LEDs that illuminate the back, 9 in total.



In short: Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro is equipped with a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, under the screen there is a (hidden) 16MP camera. The mobile platform is Qualcomm’s top range (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2), the RAM is available in 8 or 12GB denominations. There are three rear cameras: 50MP main, 8MP ultra wide angle and 2MP macro. The dual cell battery is 6000mAh overall. There are also Shoulder Trigger Buttons at 520Hz and customizable RGB effects.

The circuits are protected from heat through non-conductive thermal paste – and here the youtuber underlines how Nubia has spared no expense, given the quantity present. The heat generated is thus transferred to the duct to be cooled by the small fan. Once the last components have been removed, you have access to the dual cell battery (2x 3.000mAh, easily removable)to the motherboard and to three cameras from 50MP (no OIS), 8MP (no OIS, ultra wide angle) and 2MP (macro).

Small final spoiler: although the smartphone has been subjected to all the tortures of the case – and the fan has not survived the teardown – the smartphone still turns on and appears (almost) fully functional.