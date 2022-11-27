Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro appears at 3C with 165W fast charging

The new Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro was found in the 3C database this weekend. According to preliminary information, this device is being prepared to carry the title of “first gamer smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset”.

The datasheet made available by the Compulsory Certification body of China indicates that the Red Magic 8 Pro should be announced with 165W fast charging🇧🇷 In addition, its numbering is NX79J, and it also has a native 5G connection.

After 3C confirmed the preliminary details, a quick search on TENAA and the Bluetooth SIG further confirmed that this smartphone should have dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2.

See the 3C fact sheet below: