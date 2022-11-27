Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro appears at 3C with 165W fast charging

By Abraham
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro appears at 3C with 165W fast charging
The new Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro was found in the 3C database this weekend. According to preliminary information, this device is being prepared to carry the title of “first gamer smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset”.

The datasheet made available by the Compulsory Certification body of China indicates that the Red Magic 8 Pro should be announced with 165W fast charging🇧🇷 In addition, its numbering is NX79J, and it also has a native 5G connection.

After 3C confirmed the preliminary details, a quick search on TENAA and the Bluetooth SIG further confirmed that this smartphone should have dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2.

See the 3C fact sheet below:

Image/Reproduction: 3C.
Although the details leaked so far are not that significant, everything indicates that TENAA should release the complete sheet of Red Magic 8 Pro within the next few days.

The latest rumors indicate that the new gamer smartphone should come out of the box with an OLED screen that should have a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, in addition to a 50 MP main camera.

To keep the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 always cold, the Chinese manufacturer must also bet on a good cooling system for the device.

Finally, the Red Magic 8 Pro battery should not exceed 4,500 mAh and it may have native Android 13.

What did you think of the first details of the new gamer smartphone? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

