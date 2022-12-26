After several rumors and leaks, Nubia announced the world’s first gaming phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform: Red Magic 8 Pro and Red Magic 8 Pro Plus. Among the highlights, both bring a front camera under the screen, while the Pro Plus model supports 165W fast charging.

In terms of specifications, the phones are very similar, with the main difference being the batteries and charging speed. While the Red Magic 8 Pro Plus has a 5,000 mAh unit with 165W support, the Red Magic 8 Pro has a 6,000 mAh unit with 80W.

Under the hood, the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and Pro Plus feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform with 8GB, 12GB and 16GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of internal storage. . Cell phones also have the ICE 11.0 cooling system with fan and air duct, which has ten layers of thermal sinks that aim to keep the temperature at 16º C.

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and Pro Plus announced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and under-display camera

On the display, there is a 6.8-inch OLED screen with FullHD + resolution, support for 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz touch sampling, in addition to 1,300 nits peak brightness and support for one billion colors.

In cameras, it has a triple module with a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 main sensor, another 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a front sensor under the 16-megapixel screen.

In design, it features a flat bezel with 520 Hz triggers, plus a headphone jack and three microphones. On the operating system, it brings native Android 13 under RedMagicOS 6.0 interface.

Technical specifications – Red Magic 8 Pro

6.8-inch OLED display with FullHD+ resolution

Display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz sampling

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera under the screen

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultra wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, fingerprint reader under the screen and 520 Hz triggers

6,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging

Android 13 under the Red MagicOS 6.0 interface

Technical specifications – Red Magic 8 Pro Plus

6.8-inch OLED display with FullHD+ resolution

Display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz sampling

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform

12 GB or 16 GB of RAM

256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage

16 MP front camera under the screen

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultra wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, fingerprint reader under the screen and 520 Hz triggers

5,000 mAh battery with 165W fast charging

Android 13 under the Red MagicOS 6.0 interface

price and availability

Nubia announced the Red Magic 8 Pro and Pro Plus in China only in several variants with different memory configurations and there is no forecast for a global launch. Check the official prices below: