Nubia Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro: the most brutal mobiles for gamers that we have seen in a long time

Nubia insists on mobile phones for gamers with a new generation of Red Magic 7 embodied in two new terminals that are somewhat outdated: the Nubia Red Magic 7 and the Nubia Red Magic 7 Prowith a lot of everything.

The Nubia Red Magic 7 are two forceful mobiles for gamers and not only in their size: they mount a screen to up to 165 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz touch responsewith the camera under the screen and fast charge up to 135W.

Nubia Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro data sheet

Nubian Red Magic 7 Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro Screen AMOLED 6.8″

FullHD+

165Hz

Touch response 720 Hz AMOLED 6.8″

FullHD+

120Hz

Touch response 960 Hz Dimensions and weight 170.57 x 78.33 x 9.4 5mm

215g 166.27 x 77.1 x 9.98mm

235g Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8 / 12 / 16GB 8 / 12 / 16 / 18GB Storage 128 / 256 / 512GB / 1TB 128 / 256 / 512GB / 1TB Frontal camera 8MP

top frame 16MP

under the screen Rear camera 64MP

8MP UGA

2MP macro 64MP

8MP UGA

2MP macro Battery 4,500mAh

120W fast charge 5,000mAh

Fast charge 135W Operating system Red Magic OS 5.0

android 12 Red Magic OS 5.0

android 12 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB-C

jack 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB-C

jack Others triggers

Refrigeration

stereo speakers

Fingerprint reader under the screen triggers

Refrigeration

stereo speakers

Fingerprint reader under the screen Price From 555 euros to change From 666 euros to change

This is the Nubia Red Magic 7

The Nubia Red Magic 7 is the cheaper of the two, although it does not seem justified to say that it is the more modest of the two. In fact, in some sections it is better than the Pro model. Following the same aesthetic of the Red Magic of the past, this mobile for gamers includes two triggers for games (with 500 Hz tactile response) and various designs, including a version with a transparent back.

The power is plenty. Mount a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that is accompanied by up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage (there are versions with 8, 12 and 16 GB of RAM and 128, 256, 512 GB and TB of storage), LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 respectively. Fast charging is just as over the top as the rest of the specs, with a 4,500mAh capacity battery supporting 120W fast charging.

The Nubia Red Magic 7 screen is one of its strengths, with a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. The touch response speed is also taken to the extreme: it recognizes touches at 720 Hz. For photos, the Red Magic 7 includes the 8 MP front camera in the upper frame and a triple camera with a 64 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

For non-stop gaming sessions, it includes a complex cooling system that includes a fan at 20,000 RPM, software optimizations in RedMagic OS 5.0 (based on Android 12), stereo speakers and minijack. The fingerprint reader is located under the screen.

This is the Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro

On the other hand, we have the definitive model, the Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro, with a similar but different design. The cameras are distributed in a 2 x 2 grid and the size manages to be reduced slightly (although it is still quite forceful) by incorporating the front camera under the screen. It is the first mobile for gamers to hide the camera under the screen.

The screen is just as impressive as the standard model, but with a few changes. It is a 6.8-inch Full HD + AMOLED panel, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 960 Hz touch response, that is, 1 millisecond. The fingerprint reader is also under its surface.

The power is the same in both models: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, versions with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, with the same software optimizations and cooling systems -fan included- as in the standard model. This fan, by the way, has RGB lights on some versions.

There’s no shortage of gaming triggers, RGB lights, 4D haptic engine, or gargantuan fast charging: the battery has 5,000 mAh capacity and supports 135W fast charging. All this with stereo speakers, DTS: X sound and minijack.

Versions and prices of the Nubia Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro

The Nubia Red Magic 7 have been announced first in China, but will be launched on the global market on February 22, officially going on sale On March 10. At the moment we have their prices in China:

Nubia Red Magic 7 8+128 GB : 3,899 yuan (541 euros)

Nubia Red Magic 7 12+128GB : 4,399 yuan (610 euros)

Nubia Red Magic 7 12+256 GB : 4,799 yuan (666 euros)

Nubia Red Magic 7 12+256 GB transparent : 4,899 yuan (680 euros)

Nubia Red Magic 7 16+512 GB transparent : 5,499 yuan (763 euros)

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro 12+128GB : 4,799 yuan (666 euros)

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro 12+256 GB : 5,199 yuan (721 euros)

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro 12+256 GB transparent : 5,299 yuan (735 euros)

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro 16+256 GB transparent : 5,699 yuan (790 euros)

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro 18+512 GB transparent : 6,499 yuan (901 euros)

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro 18+1TB Transparent: 7,499 yuan (1,040 euros)

More information | Nubian