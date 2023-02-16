nubia Pad 3D official at MWC: promises 3D effect to the naked eye

- Advertisement -

ZTE has made it known that will announce nubia Pad 3D at Mobile World Congress 2023 on Tuesday, February 28 at 3:00 PM ET of Barcelona, ​​scheduled from Monday 27 February to Thursday 2 March. This is not just any tablet but a real gem. Thanks to the collaboration with Leia Inc, an American company that produces 3D Lightfield products and software applications, nubia has managed to get a tablet with a naked eye 3D effectwithout the need to wear goggles or specific accessories.

The image of the digital flyer probably emphasizes the final result, but certainly it is a potentially very interesting innovation for those who love technology. ZTE is not new to bold initiatives: it was among the first, if not the first, to bring the selfie camera on display to the market with Axon 20 5G in 2020, a futuristic solution that has been improved from generation to generation up to Axon 40 Ultra, whose review you can find here .

- Advertisement -

Now yet another innovation made out to nubia, a sub-brand used by ZTE to compete in the gaming sector. And probably this choice says more than something about the aims of nubia Pad 3D, which could be aimed mainly at gamers like the Red Magic 8 Pro series. We’ll find out soon, at Mobile World Congress. Meanwhile, they can be seen from the official render two cameras on the front surface of the tablet – and who knows if they don’t serve to film the user in 3D – and bezels on the short sides much thinner than the others.

On the right side the USB-C input for charging and data transfer between two grids, probably for the speakers. That’s all for now, but we can assume that the 3D effect will require a lot of graphics power so among the protagonists there should be a chip with power to sell, such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 (here the comparison). The price, consequently, may not be affordable for all budgets, while the fact that the presentation takes place in Europe, in Barcelona, ​​gives good hopes for the marketing in our area.

Realme GT3 240W will also arrive at the next Mobile World Congress, that is the possible international version of GT Neo 5, the international editions of Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, and probably also OnePlus Concept Two, Honor Magic 5 and Huawei Mate X3.