nubia neo 5g, a cheap gaming phone with unisoc processor

Nubia, a Chinese company of the ZTE group founded in 2012, announced in Thailand the New 5Ga new low-end gaming phone equipped with an unprecedented processor.

GAMING PHONE WITH UNISOC PROCESSOR

Unlike most smartphones in circulation, in fact, this Neo 5G uses a processor made by Unisoc, a T820. Before turning up your nose, it should however be emphasized that it is a SoC made with anyway a 6 nm process in able to reach a maximum clock of 2.7 GHz.

In support of this processors, we find 8 GB of LPDDR4x type RAM and an additional 8 GB of virtual RAM. As for storage space, however, there are 256 GB of UFS 2.2 type memory expandable via a microSD card slot.

Among other features, the Nubia Neo 5G has a 6.6 inch ISP LCD panel with a waterdrop notch, decidedly “dated”, an FHD + resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. There battery is a 4,500 mAh with 22.5W fast charging. The operating system is Android 13.

To complete the lard specifications, one 8 megapixel front camera and a dual rear camera: a main one with a sensor from 50 megapixel and a 2 megapixel with macro lens. Nubia Neo 5G is a dual SIM with support for 5G networks and there is no shortage of 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, an assisted GPS receiver, NFC and a USB-C port.

DATA SHEET

Screen : 6.6-inch ISP LCD display with resolution: FHD+ (2408 x 1080 pixels) and refresh rate: 120Hz

: 6.6-inch ISP LCD display with resolution: FHD+ (2408 x 1080 pixels) and refresh rate: 120Hz Processor : 6nm Unisoc T820 with clock speeds up to 2.7GHz

: 6nm Unisoc T820 with clock speeds up to 2.7GHz RAM : 8GB LPDDR4x

: 8GB LPDDR4x Internal memory: 256GB (expandable via microSD card)

256GB (expandable via microSD card) Operating system: Android 13

Android 13 Front camera: 8 megapixels

8 megapixels Rear camera: 50 megapixel (main lens) + 2 megapixel (macro) dual camera

50 megapixel (main lens) + 2 megapixel (macro) dual camera Drums : 4,500mAh with 22.5W fast charge

: 4,500mAh with 22.5W fast charge Connectivity : Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB-C

: Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB-C Safety : Side fingerprint scanner

: Side fingerprint scanner Other characteristics: Multilayer heat dissipation system

Multilayer heat dissipation system Available colours: Phantom Black, “War-damaged” yellow

Phantom Black, “War-damaged” yellow Price: 6,999 THB (about 180 euros)



SOLD FOR ABOUT 200 EUROS

Being a “gaming phone”, it could not be missing a multilayer heat dissipation system to avoid excessive heat while playing more demanding games. On the side there is a fingerprint recognition sensor. Finally, the dimensions are 163.7 x 75.0 x 7.98 mm.

Nubia Neo 5G is sold in . The device is priced at 6,999 THB (about 180 euros) and is available in two shades: Phantom Black and “War-damaged” yellow. Difficult that it can also arrive in Italy even if for a few days, from the Italian site of ZTE it is possible to order the new Nubia Neovision Glass.