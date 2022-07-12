HomeTech News5G NewsNubia announces the Red Magic 7S for mobile gaming at the highest...

Nubia announces the Red Magic 7S for mobile gaming at the highest level

Nubia has announced the launch of its new Red Magic 7S smartphones. Two models with a matching focus on mobility and a truly impressive array of features.

The mobile offering is the widest of any technology product group. There is something for everyone and at any price. Nubia, a brand of the Chinese company ZTE, offers with this series player-centric featuresan RGB light panel, touch-sensitive activation buttons on the side of the phone, and a set of pins for connecting docks and other optional accessories.

It also includes a special cooling system to keep temperatures under control. A copper vapor chamber with a high-speed centrifugal active fan that has reduced noise compared to previous series, liquid-cooled heat sink on the top model, special air ducts to exhaust hot air, and an aviation aluminum frame .

Red Magic 7S

No Longer Home Review: an indie that touches the heart

Red Magic 7S: impressive specifications

Nubia sells the series in two models Magic 7S and Magic 7S Pro which is more impressive. Both are based on a screen with a panel 6.8-inch AMOLED and native resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Its refresh rate is 120Hz and 165Hz respectively and a touch sampling rate of 960Hz. It offers a color depth of 10 bits and a maximum brightness of 700 nits.

Inside, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset stands out and barbaric amounts of storage memory: up to 18 Gbytes of LPDDR5 RAM and 1 Tbyte of UFS 3.1 storage capacity.

Mount a main camera with quad sensor in both models (64 + 8 + 2 + 16MP) and they have 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 as main connectivity elements, in addition to a USB Type C port for charging and data. Its audio system is also enhanced with stereo speakers, DTS support, Snapdragon technology and a 3.5mm audio jack. Nubia will deliver both models with a 165W GaN technology fast charger and 120W and 165W fast charging on the Pro model.

The company will announce international launch details on July 26 and will accept orders for availability beginning August 9. The base configuration of the Red Magic 7S (8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity) is sold in China for an exchange price of $600. We will tell you more about these super phones specialized for mobile gaming.

