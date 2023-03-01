Nubank launches Nucoin cryptocurrency for the entire customer base in Brazil with rewards

O Nubank announced this Wednesday (1st) the launch of the Nucoin cryptocurrency for its entire customer base in Europe. It is a free token that rewards user engagement through the digital bank’s loyalty program. Nucoin was announced late last year and the novelty was developed through a decentralized creative process, bringing together contributions from NuCommunity members and cryptocurrency experts, according to Nubank.





Customers will be able to freeze their Nucoins to level up in the program and unlock more benefits (like getting back more Nucoins and/or tickets to compete for prizes) or exchange their Nucoins for cash with other customers. Also according to the digital bank, over time, customers who freeze their Nucoins will have more benefits available, both within the Nubank platform and with external partners who must enter the program's loyalty network.





To create Nucoin, Nubank joined forces with Polygon Labs, which provided technology and technical support critical to the evolution and expansion of the cryptocurrency, as well as providing robust security and the decentralization of the Ethereum network. The best two-factor authentication apps "Nucoin is a revolution co-created by our customers together with partners that strengthen the ecosystem and make it useful inside and outside Nubank. We will continue to improve Nucoin as the market and blockchain technology expand its reach," said Nucoin General Manager Fernando Czapski.

In this first step, Nubank customers in Europe will be able to earn the following rewards using Nucoin in the app: Receive initial airdrop : the customer can earn free Nucoins in recognition of his previous history with Nubank;

: the customer can earn free Nucoins in recognition of his previous history with Nubank; Prize draw : in the first six months, each customer can unlock up to 50 raffle tickets to compete for prizes of up to R$ 1 million;

: in the first six months, each customer can unlock up to 50 raffle tickets to compete for prizes of up to R$ 1 million; Cashback in Nucoin : the customer will receive a fixed amount of Nucoins for each real spent with Nubank debit and/or credit cards, in addition to the purchase of any cryptocurrency available in the Nubank Cripto experience available in the app;

: the customer will receive a fixed amount of Nucoins for each real spent with Nubank debit and/or credit cards, in addition to the purchase of any cryptocurrency available in the Nubank Cripto experience available in the app; active community: For the most engaged customers, it will be possible to give suggestions and feedback on the future of the Nucoin protocol and product. As it is an ecosystem in constant evolution and improvement, the expectation is that the loyalty program linked to Nucoin will offer more benefits to users over time.

