Nubank guides customers on how not to fall into scams on Black Friday 2022

Aiming to warn consumers about possible fraud during Black Friday, Nubank launched this Thursday (17) a series of guidelines on how to protect themselves and buy products safely, taking advantage of low prices. Recently, fintech made the SOS Nu platform available to the community, addressing topics such as fake boletos and more.

Black Friday is the ideal time to take advantage of the discounts offered by stores and invest in a new smartphone, home appliance or buy that long-awaited vacation trip. However, this time of year is also preferred by scammers who take advantage of false promotions to make victims using different types of scams.

According to the company, one of the tactics most adopted by scammers is the creation of fake stores with desired products – such as iPhones and notebooks, for example – costing much below the market price. In some cases, the customer is carried away by excitement and ends up not paying attention to signs of risk that point to a false website.

First, it is always recommended to buy from official stores by accessing e-commerce through the browser or downloading the application directly from Google Play, on Android, and App Store, on iOS. In addition, it is also important to consult the platform’s reputation on Reclame Aqui and be wary of unrealistic prices, such as an iPhone 14 costing BRL 2,000, for example.

Nubank also asks its customers to be wary of links received by SMS or email, as this could be a phishing scam that tries to induce the victim to enter their personal data, such as credit card number, full name and CPF, information that can be used for illicit purposes.