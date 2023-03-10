Nubank gives tips on how to protect yourself from the fake call center scam

Nubank released this Friday (10) several security guidelines for customers of the digital bank after the emergence of a new scam that has claimed victims throughout Europe. The fraud consists of a phone call from the scammers impersonating the company’s call center, a social engineering action that tries to induce the victim to share sensitive data.

This type of scam is quite common and known among account holders, however, there is still a significant number of people who still do not know how to protect themselves against this fraud. In summary, scammers use the name of the bank or fintech to obtain personal information – account number, access password, credit card, etc. — and transfers.