Nubank customer community approves Nucoin digital currency logo

Update (12/16/2022) – by LR

Nubank invited two thousand people from the fintech user community to participate in the process of creating the Nucoin digital currency logo, announced in October this year by the company. After a long period of development and testing, the guests recently decided on the symbol that will represent the coin for years to come. As he explains on his blog, Nucoin is part of Nubank’s rewards program, serving as a basis for customers to accumulate advantages and benefits as they are used.🇧🇷 In addition, the novelty was also developed with the aim of democratizing people’s access to the blockchain and the web.

The image approved by NuCommunity shows a purple coin with the inscription “Nu” being embraced by a pink icon with a floating heart representing the approximation of the digital currency with the company’s customers. For now, we still don’t know when the feature will arrive for everyone, but information should be presented soon by fintech.

Original text (10/19/2022) Nubank creates ‘Nucoin’, its own digital currency launched by fintech

Nubank announced this Wednesday morning (19) the launch of its own digital currency 'Nucoin', a product that comes to democratize fintech customers' access to new financial technologies such as blockchain and web3, complementing the Nubank Crypto function, novelty made official in July this year by the company. On its blog, the digital bank explains that the currency is still in the development phase and fintech customers can actively participate in the creation of Nucoin through the NuCommunity platform, fintech's dialogue channel with users that will be used to collect the opinion of more than 2,000 participants chosen by roxinho.

According to information, the cryptocurrency uses blockchain technology thanks to an important partnership signed between Nubank and Polygon, an Indian platform active in the crypto market. This token will entitle customers who have this asset in their wallet to benefits, but for now there are no details on the benefits of the novelty. Although it confirmed that it was developing Nucoin, the institution did not commit to giving a forecast of when the digital currency will be released to customers. However, it highlights that the development process is decentralized, receiving criticism, comments and praise from the most engaged members of the community.





In addition to this financial novelty announced by the company, it is worth mentioning that in recent weeks Nubank has also revealed that it is working on new functions that should be launched soon in the application, such as 'Street Mode' — a tool that brings more security to transactions — and the possibility to choose the automatic debit date for the invoice.

