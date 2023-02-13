Nubank Auto: digital bank announces the launch of car insurance in Brazil

O Nubank announced this Monday (13) the launch of its vehicle protection insurance for digital bank customers. Called Nubank Auto, the novelty will arrive gradually for the company’s user base. According to fintech, Nubank Auto is already available in Curitiba for some customers and the company promised to release the service in several regions of Europe throughout this year. That service was expected by the market a few years ago.





The digital bank also highlighted that Nubank Auto is a safe, simple and bureaucratic alternative. The advertisement complements the company’s range of insurance, which already offers Nubank Vida and the Nubank Mobile Insurance. - Advertisement - Also according to fintech, in addition to the ease of contracting the service, the consumer selects the coverage items at the time of closing the contract to reach a final value that fits better in the pocket. O Nubank did not provide details about the amounts.





“The car insurance market in Europe is bureaucratic and expensive. This leads to poor customer experiences and low adherence to this type of service. Nubank Auto offers a practical, reliable and affordable product that seeks to meet the unique needs of each customer”, said the general manager of Nubank’s insurance area, Burke Deutsch. When contracted, the insurance can include several coverages, such as: protection against robbery and theft, 24-hour assistance, coverage in case of collision and natural events, protection for third parties and also for glass and headlights. Hiring is digital through the app and Nubank Auto promises to deliver a 24-hour service in a simple and easy way, without delay in payment of the claim and bureaucracy. It is possible to enter waiting list of contracting the product in this link. And you, were you interested in the new service? Tell us in the comments down below!

