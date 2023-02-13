5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleNubank Auto: digital bank announces the launch of car insurance in Brazil

Nubank Auto: digital bank announces the launch of car insurance in Brazil

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Nubank Auto: digital bank announces the launch of car insurance in Brazil
1676310722 nubank auto digital bank announces the launch of car insurance.jpeg
- Advertisement -

O Nubank announced this Monday (13) the launch of its vehicle protection insurance for digital bank customers. Called Nubank Auto, the novelty will arrive gradually for the company’s user base.

According to fintech, Nubank Auto is already available in Curitiba for some customers and the company promised to release the service in several regions of Europe throughout this year. That service was expected by the market a few years ago.


The digital bank also highlighted that Nubank Auto is a safe, simple and bureaucratic alternative. The advertisement complements the company’s range of insurance, which already offers Nubank Vida and the Nubank Mobile Insurance.

- Advertisement -

Also according to fintech, in addition to the ease of contracting the service, the consumer selects the coverage items at the time of closing the contract to reach a final value that fits better in the pocket. O Nubank did not provide details about the amounts.


“The car insurance market in Europe is bureaucratic and expensive. This leads to poor customer experiences and low adherence to this type of service. Nubank Auto offers a practical, reliable and affordable product that seeks to meet the unique needs of each customer”, said the general manager of Nubank’s insurance area, Burke Deutsch.

When contracted, the insurance can include several coverages, such as: protection against robbery and theft, 24-hour assistance, coverage in case of collision and natural events, protection for third parties and also for glass and headlights.

Hiring is digital through the app and Nubank Auto promises to deliver a 24-hour service in a simple and easy way, without delay in payment of the claim and bureaucracy. It is possible to enter waiting list of contracting the product in this link.

And you, were you interested in the new service? Tell us in the comments down below!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

AMD launches the URGame gamer platform in Brazil to strengthen its relationship with the community

This Monday (13), the OMG launched in Europe the its new platform for...
Latest news

McCarthy urged to keep Schiff, Swalwell on Intel panel

WASHINGTON —  House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries renominated two California Democrats to serve on...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.