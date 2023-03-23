5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleNubank application receives feature that adds personalized suggestions for the user

Nubank application receives feature that adds personalized suggestions for the user

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Nubank application receives feature that adds personalized suggestions for the user
1679596221 nubank application receives feature that adds personalized suggestions for the.jpeg
- Advertisement -

This Thursday (23), the Nubank announced a new feature for its app. It is about a function that offers intelligent and customized suggestions for each client in order to provide an intuitive and personalized experience to users.

According to the digital bank, with the recommendations, users will discover and use solutions that match their everyday needs. The new feature will be easily noticed, as the recommendations will be at the top of the app’s home area.

As soon as the customer accesses it, the tool suggests actions that anticipate financial needs, such as carrying out an unsuccessful transaction again, approving or rejecting a suspicious purchase, paying your Nubank card bill and other suggestions.

- Advertisement -

After these actions are completed, the recommendations disappear and new relevant information emerges. Also according to Nubank, the new functionality will be gradually made available to the platform’s user base.


“The idea is to offer personalized tips and make actions within the Nubank application even more intuitive, simplifying and optimizing operations so that each of our customers can achieve concrete objectives or have their needs met,” said the leader of the experience area in the application. from Nubank, Lucas Pettinati.

LG Wing, a radically different mobile with double cross screen and motorized front camera

To help automate the management of its customers’ finances, Nubank invested in new solutions and products such as the Payment Assistant, a platform that facilitates the management of day-to-day commitments by centralizing the account, in addition to other resources.

How about you, did you like this news? Tell us in the comments down below!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Entertainment

Premieres for the week of March 20, 2023 on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ and Movistar Plus+

And we have crossed the equator in March 2023 and the different streaming platforms...
Mobile

This smartphone with 260W fast charging fills its battery in less than 8 minutes

When it comes to fast charging, we've seen many modern smartphones go beyond what's...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.