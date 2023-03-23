Nubank application receives feature that adds personalized suggestions for the user

This Thursday (23), the Nubank announced a new feature for its app. It is about a function that offers intelligent and customized suggestions for each client in order to provide an intuitive and personalized experience to users. According to the digital bank, with the recommendations, users will discover and use solutions that match their everyday needs. The new feature will be easily noticed, as the recommendations will be at the top of the app’s home area.

As soon as the customer accesses it, the tool suggests actions that anticipate financial needs, such as carrying out an unsuccessful transaction again, approving or rejecting a suspicious purchase, paying your Nubank card bill and other suggestions. After these actions are completed, the recommendations disappear and new relevant information emerges. Also according to Nubank, the new functionality will be gradually made available to the platform's user base.





"The idea is to offer personalized tips and make actions within the Nubank application even more intuitive, simplifying and optimizing operations so that each of our customers can achieve concrete objectives or have their needs met," said the leader of the experience area in the application. from Nubank, Lucas Pettinati. To help automate the management of its customers' finances, Nubank invested in new solutions and products such as the Payment Assistant, a platform that facilitates the management of day-to-day commitments by centralizing the account, in addition to other resources. How about you, did you like this news? Tell us in the comments down below!

