Nubank announces the opening of applications for its first internship program

O Nubank started the application process for its edition of the program. Students from all over Europe who are interested in working in the fields of technology, finance and business will be able to participate. According to the digital bank, more than 70 internship vacancies will be made available in the remote model, enabling the participation of residents anywhere in the country. Registration started on Monday (19) and until September 28, 2022.

announces-the-opening-of- -for-its-first-internship.jpeg" width="660" height="275">



The contract lasts for one year and includes contacts with company employees in Europe and abroad. It is worth noting that only opportunities for the Product and Design sectors require interns to be from the São Paulo (SP) region. - Advertisement - Also according to Nubank, participants will be able to enjoy a shared path throughout the experience, learning in practice and receiving mentorship to accelerate their early career development.

Requirements to participate

The vacancies opened by Nubank are aimed at students from all areas of trainingas long as the candidate has active enrollment at a university and is expected to graduate between December 2023 and July 2024. The duration of the internship is 30 hours per week., the equivalent of 6 hours a day, from Monday to Friday. Fluency in English is not required, but fintech recommends interest in the language, as the bank has units in other countries.

- Advertisement - At registrations can be done in program website and the selection steps include online tests, a job simulation exercise and interviews with the company’s leaders and HR. Those approved should start services in January 2023. The digital bank offers a grant and a package of unspecified benefits. Finally, it is worth mentioning that Nubank already has interns on its staff, but it did not yet have a program that included a development plan for them. And you, will you participate in the selection? Tell us in the comments below!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.shops{display:none;}.shopImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.shopImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

