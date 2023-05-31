Nubank and Uber announce possibility of payment in 1 click with NuPay

Nubank and Uber announced this Wednesday (31) a partnership that marks the integration of the NuPay tool, Nubank’s exclusive payment service, as a means of payment in the travel application with just 1 click. This novelty improves the user experience by allowing them to approve credit or debit payments only once. Like other features, this one is also being progressively released to the community, so it’s possible that not everyone will get the function in this first batch — it’s recommended to install the latest version of the app from your smartphone’s app store!

To enable the NuPay payment function by Uber, the Nubank customer only needs to register NuPay once in the travel application, so that it is available for future transactions in the application in just one click. With each trip, when choosing to pay with NuPay, the transaction takes place automatically. According to the digital bank, customers who use NuPay to pay for trips on Uber gain the possibility of an extra limit, and thus, pay for trips on credit without consuming the card’s pre-approved limit.

“The partnership with Uber combines the expertise of two technology companies to provide safe and practical experiences in our customers’ daily lives. This joint development opens an important door for us to take NuPay as a recurring and automatic payment method for other online services , such as those that require a signature”, projects Lívia Chanes, leader of Nubank’s operations in Europe.

