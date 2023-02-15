5G News
NRCC gives embattled Katie Porter a Valentine vowing to 'flip this seat' in 2024

NRCC gives embattled Katie Porter a Valentine vowing to ‘flip this seat’ in 2024

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
FIRST ON FOX: The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) sent embattled Democrat Rep. Katie Porter of California a Valentine vowing to “flip” her seat after she retires to run for the Senate.

The NRCC delivered the note to Porter on Valentine’s Day on Tuesday with a personalized poem to the congresswoman and a photo of her infamous Batgirl Halloween costume.

“Roses are red. Violets are blue,” the valentine taped to the outside of Porter’s Washington, D.C. office. “Thanks for retiring. We’re going to flip this seat, too.”

KATIE PORTER BERATED IRVINE MAYOR IN TEXTS: ‘LECTURE ME’ ON ‘PROFESSIONALISM’ AND ‘SEE WHAT HAPPENS’

The NRCC delivered the note to Porter on Valentine’s Day on Tuesday with a personalized poem to the congresswoman and a photo of her infamous Batgirl Halloween costume. (Fox News Digital)

“Whichever flawed candidate Democrats dredge up to replace chaotic Katie Porter, the NRCC will ensure their candidacy gets canceled like the Batgirl movie,” NRCC spokesperson Ben Petersen told Fox News Digital.

Porter’s spokesperson Lindsay Reilly told Fox News Digital the congresswoman is looking forward to giving the valentine to California Democrat state Rep. David Min, who is running to replace the congresswoman in Washington.

“We look forward to passing this along to Democrat Dave Min when he’s elected next November,” Reilly said.

Porter’s spokesperson Lindsay Reilly told Fox News Digital the congresswoman is looking forward to giving the valentine to California Democrat state Rep. David Min, who is running to replace the congresswoman in Washington. (Fox News Digital)

Porter announced she would be running for Senate to replace now-outgoing Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who said on Tuesday she would not be seeking re-election in 2024.

Feinstein has served in the Senate since 1992.

The California congresswoman, who is battling accusations of racism and a toxic work environment, announced her candidacy before Feinstein said she would retire.

The California congresswoman, who is battling accusations of racism and a toxic work environment, announced her candidacy before Feinstein said she would retire. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Additionally, Porter — who infamously wore a skin-tight Batgirl costume for an impeachment vote against former President Trump — faced scrutiny after she berated Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan in their text conversation after trashing the Irvine police department after her violent 2021 town hall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The congresswoman — a former law professor who was paid more than $285,000 one year during her time at the University of California, Irvine — made headlines when it was revealed she earned thousands of dollars in royalty fees from law school textbooks that she required her own students to purchase for the courses she taught.

Porter narrowly won re-election for a third term in 2022, defeating Republican candidate Scott Baugh to secure her seat.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

