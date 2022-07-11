💩💀🍆😒 now you can react with any emoticon on whatsapp

WhatsApp is being updated little by little to make the messaging application owned by Meta more attractive and compete on equal terms, especially with Telegram. This past spring the possibility of reacting in WhatsApp to the different messages with a series of emojis was added.

At first, these reactions were somewhat limited to six. Today this feature is expanded and you will be able to react with any emoji. Google redesigns nearly 1,000 emojis looking to make them more authentic and universal From six emojis to anyone you can think of In WhatsApp reactions, until now we could put an emoji of a finger doing the OK, an emoji of a heart, the face crying with laughter, a surprised and open-mouthed emoji, an emoji of sadness with a tear or an icon with both hands together (praying or asking for forgiveness). WhatsApp reactions

We can react to all the messages that they send us but we can also add reactions to our own messages in case we need it or want to add our opinion on what we have just said.

You simply had to press and hold a message (or click on the reactions section in the web and desktop versions) and you chose between one of these six emojis available to react to any received message.

Now Mark Zuckerberg has just announced that the reactions feature on WhatsApp is being expanded and lpeople will be able to use any emoji when reacting to a message on WhatsApp.

“We are rolling out the ability to use any emoji as a reaction on WhatsApp. Some of my favorites: 🤖🍟🏄‍♂️😎💯👊»

There will also be the ability to select different skin tones for emojis, just like when you insert them into a message.

How to react with a custom emoji

Thanks to the information provided by WABetaInfo, which has been following the development of this feature and testing it for beta users, we know that the process for adding custom emoji in addition to the initial six differs on Android and iOS.

New WhatsApp reactions (Photo: WABetaInfo)

What is common in both cases is the fact that a new “+” icon in reactions menuto the right of the joined hands emoji.

Once pressed, when you touch the + icon, it skips the keyboard in the Android version, with a procedure similar to the one you do to choose an emoji when writing a message. Instead, when you use WhatsApp for iOS, there is a draggable section where you can easily select and search for any emoji.

At the moment, despite Zuckerberg’s announcement, we can say that we do not have this update yet, at least on Android, so it is expected to arrive in full in the next few hours.