After thinking about it for a while, Tinder has just added a new feature, and it’s nothing more than blind dates. Through it, users will be able to chat before seeing the profile of their match. All this is an initiative to enable users to make deeper connections from the app.

The alternatives that the explore section gives you to Tinder

Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, noted that Tinder’s “Explore” section allows them to try out new experiences on the app to attract more users. This section of the app was introduced in September of last year and today it is home to various interactive features.

Some of those new interactive features are the video series”swipenight”, the ways to discover matches by interests or engage in quick chats before being matched with someone.

How to use the blind date feature on Tinder?

Via Pixabay

To use the blind date option, users must submit to a series of questions that will serve to break the ice and then be matched with another person according to common points.

After that, both members will enter a timed chat experience. There they won’t see any details about the person they’re messaging, except for their answers to the multiple choice questions.

Those multiple choice questions will be light and silly, like: Is it okay to wear a shirt without washing it? When the time is up, both members will be able to see each other’s profile and decide to like it or not.

It has produced good results.

According to the company, this experience has managed to get closer to the spirit of generation Z, which always seeks to run into original things. And to go to percentages, Tinder said that those who used the feature achieved 40% more matches than those who used another Fast Chat feature where profiles were visible.