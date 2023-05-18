Now you can create custom voice in iOS 17 in 15 minutes.

- Advertisement -

Good news has arrived for people at risk of loss of speech ability, since you can create personalized voice in iOS 17 in just 15 minutes.

This week, Manzana released a sneak peek of new accessibility features coming to devices iPhone, iPad and Mac later this year.

Now, among these characteristics, it stands out Staff Voicewhich allows people at risk of losing their ability to speak to create a personalized voice that sounds like them, making it easier to communicate with loved ones and others.

Creating your own custom voice on the iPhone.

users of iPhone, iPad or Mac newer will be able to enjoy the function personal voicewhich allows them to create a custom voice by reading aloud a random set of text prompts until approximately 15 minutes of audio is recorded on the device.

At launch, this feature will be available in English only and will use on-device machine learning to ensure user privacy and security.

Integration with Live Speech.

personal voice will be integrated with another new accessibility feature called live speech.

Also, the latter will allow users of iPhone, iPad and Mac write what they want to communicate so that it is expressed aloud during telephone calls, FaceTime and in-person conversations.

This combination of features will provide a smoother and more natural communication experience for those who face speech difficulties.

A benefit for people with speech difficulties: Create custom voice in iOS 17.

Certainly, Manzana He has designed personal voice thinking especially of those users at risk of losing their ability to speak, such as those recently diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) or other conditions that progressively affect the ability to speak.

However, like other accessibility features, personal voice it will be available to all users, thus providing a useful and meaningful tool to improve communication in general.

This feature is expected to be added to the iphone with the arrival of iOS 17which is expected to launch next month, with availability in September.

The personal impact of Personal Voice: Create custom voice in iOS 17.

Philip Green, a member of the advocacy organization ALS Team Gleason and diagnosed with THE A in 2018, he shared his experience with Personal Voice.

According to Green, “the most important thing is being able to communicate with friends and family. If you can tell them you love them with a voice that sounds like you, it makes all the difference in the world, and being able to create your synthetic voice on your iPhone in just 15 minutes is amazing.”

This testimonial shows the significant value that this new accessibility feature can have in the lives of people facing speech difficulties.

Additionally, this feature is especially useful for those at risk of losing their ability to speak and looking to improve their communication with family, friends, and others.

With its focus on accessibility, Manzana continues to demonstrate its commitment to provide inclusive tools that improve the lives of all users.