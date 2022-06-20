Now yes, the multiple profiles are already widely reaching Google TV

Each person has their own preferences when it comes to viewing content behind the television screen, so it was not logical to have a single profile on a smart television platform if several people could live in the same home.

In this regard, Google has been warning us since the end of last year that was working on rolling out support for multiple profiles on Google TVAndroid TV’s revamped personalized TV experience.



And after some delay, with a discreet launch a little less than a month ago, support for multiple profiles on Google TV is now beginning to be a reality in a broader way.

A personalized experience for each user

According to 9to5Google, support for multiple user profiles on Google TV is already expanding widely, starting now through Chromecast devices with Google TV and then expanding through other compatible devicesThere is no evidence yet of its arrival on smart TVs from Sony’s Bravia line, nor on several lines of TCL smart TVs.

Those Chromecast users with Google TV that do not yet have support for multiple profiles, will have the option to force their availability in various ways, including manually searching for updates on Google Play, although this does not guarantee that their arrival will be safe , since activations occur at the server level.

In any case, the idea is very simple, since what is sought is that each Google user account that is entered on the Google TV device becomes a user profile with all its personalized elements.

Those who already have it activated, will have to open the Google TV settings options either manually or from the Google Assistant, and then go to “Accounts and sign in”. You will now have a slightly redesigned interface where you will have the option to add other accounts, having to add the corresponding credentials of the accounts that you enter when they are requested.

In subsequent accesses to Google TV, you can change the user profile by clicking on the profile image of the current account and selecting the option “change account” to select the other one you want to use.