Now we can spend the night at Bilbo’s house from The Lord of the Rings

The house where Bilbo lived in the movie The Lord of the Rings is already on Airbnb, available not only to visit, but also to spend the night there.

It will be available from December 13, but not forever, just a few nights, for the most fans.

In the release it says that at 4 pm Eastern Time (EST) on December 13, the private resort property “The One-and-Only Hobbiton” in Matamata, Waikato, New Zealand will go live on Airbnb. The venue is the only one of its kind that fans can visit and where Peter Jackson and his cast filmed the original Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies. The opportunity is in commemoration of the tenth anniversary of the first installment of The Hobbit series, An Unexpected Journey.

Available at this link, the following must be taken into account:

– Hobbiton will be available on Airbnb for three two-night stays, with a maximum of four people per stay.

– The dates available are from March 2 to 4, from March 9 to 11 and from March 16 to 18, 2023.

– The experience will cost around $6 per night plus taxes, fees, and the cost of traveling there.

– After those dates, you will still be able to visit Hobbiton, but not sleep there.

On the Airbnb page, in addition to a lot of photos of the place, they indicate that it is the space curated by the creative director of the trilogies, Brian Massey, and that we will have access to a personal Hobbit Hole, with afternoon tea.

We will also have an evening banquet at The Green Dragon Inn and entitlement to a private tour of the Hobbiton film set.