Now that pandemic optimism is suffering from the new wave, many hopes are centered on the nose: what we know about intranasal vaccines

In the last weeks, many conversations about vaccines have to do with the nose. And not because one of the most well-known and characteristic symptoms of COVID is the loss of smell. The nose is at the center of the immune debate because, with the vaccine enthusiasm cooling down in recent months, the promise of a “sterilizing vaccine” almost necessarily passes through it.

The truth is that, despite little use of intranasal vaccines, in the case of COVID, it will not sound like something new. The great bet of the Spanish CSIC to create its own vaccine was an intranasal one and, in fact, we ourselves have talked about DIY technologies to develop nasal vaccines at home.

The arrival of mRNA and adenovirus-based vaccines diverted public attention from all these projects and, precisely because of this, all the controversy in recent months has returned interest. It is not for less, the potential is enormous. The limitations, unfortunately, too.

What makes these vaccines special?

The main problem with conventional COVID vaccines is that they prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death; but not the infection. It is not something that we have just discovered, but it is not something that we have stopped looking for. In September, Fernando Moraga, vice president of the Spanish Association of Vaccination (AEV) said that “we will have to wait for second generation vaccines”To achieve that goal.

That’s where we are: mRNA and adenovirus-based vaccines basically work by activating the general mechanisms of the immune system. What they fail to activate is the local immunity of the respiratory mucosa. For this reason, the virus enters the body and settles in it. Then it is fought by the system, but it is already there. If the vaccines that we have could activate the immunity in the mucous membranes, there would not even have to be an infection: the virus would be neutralized from the first moment (and also the ability to infect it).

The problem is that these types of vaccines are not easy to develop. There are some phase II vaccines and some laboratories (such as Astra-Zeneca) are testing these types of presentations, but the vast majority of proposals are ending up being discarded. Above all because we lack technology to achieve it (even more so in viruses as variable as this).

Surely this is one of those opportunities that the pandemic will allow us. As with mRNA technology, the approaches and developments to achieve these types of vaccines are stronger today (technically, financially, socially and in human resources) than ever. If we can open that door we will be on the brink of another little health revolution.