Now that Netflix is ​​raising prices, this is the cost of HBO, Disney +, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more for watching them on mobile

By surprise, this Monday, October 11, was the day chosen by Netflix to raise its prices in Spain. The intermediate plan and the higher plan raise their cost by one and two euros respectively; with a basic plan, and perfect to enjoy on your mobile, which does not receive a price increase. We have taken the opportunity to face your competition.

From 7.99 euros you already have Netflix on your mobile

Updated price table for Netflix Spain

The most popular content platform on the planet has raised prices in Spain, but not for the most basic plan of all, that of 7.99 euros. Specifically, the standard subscription goes from 11.99 to 12.99 euros; with the most complete, the Premium, from 15.99 to 17.99 euros. In both cases, the quality of playback and simultaneous devices is increased, but they are not essential features if you are only going to play Netflix on the phone.

To watch movies and series on your mobile, both by streaming and after downloading the content, it is not necessary to purchase a higher plan since the quality of the touch screens, and their size, makes the 720p resolution of the basic Netflix subscription is sufficient. The rest of the platforms offer better quality in their equivalent plans, Netflix is ​​at a disadvantage here.

Each content streaming platform has a catalog that is gradually expanding. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video offer more titles, HBO Max (coming October 26) specializes in its own productions without neglecting the portfolio of third parties and Disney + is exclusively focused on its own content.

For its part, Filmin maintains a very careful grill that is aimed at the most cinephiles; Tivify allows you to watch all DTT channels at no cost and Movistar + Lite selects its own series and production channels. We have left Apple TV + out because it does not have an application for Android mobiles (yes Android TV).

From left to right: Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO

Let’s get down to business. How much does it cost to watch the most popular streaming platforms on mobile? Let’s break down the different subscription plans.

Basic subscription Standard subscription Premium subscription Netflix 7.99 euros 12.99 euros 17.99 euros HBO Max 8.99 euros No standard subscription No premium subscription Disney + 8.99 euros

7.5 euros per month with an annual subscription No standard subscription No premium subscription Amazon prime 3.99 euros (includes other Amazon benefits)

3 euros per month with an annual subscription No standard subscription No premium subscription Filmin 7.99 euros

7 euros per month with an annual subscription No standard subscription No premium subscription Movistar + Lite 8 euros No standard subscription No premium subscription Tivify Free 3.99 euros 7.99 euros

Where to hire the different streaming platforms