Now “robot dogs” can carry weapons

We are in boom times for robotics. Although developments in this area have been a constant in recent decades, the emergence of a new generation of assistive robots has brought these creations closer to society in general in recent years.

It is inevitable to cite the Boston Dynamics robot dogs as a reference. It can be seen that the industry has assumed the important role that these technologies will acquire in the future, since today it is possible to find even weapons to implement in these devices.

Weapons for using robots for military purposes

Taking up the example with Boston Dynamics, the company, after the famous robot dogs that have starred in more than one viral event on the web, has on more than one occasion expressed its strict stance against the use of weapons with its machines.

In view of the fact that the aforementioned company is not the only company with the capacity to develop this kind of technology, it was only a matter of time before an alternative appeared that would challenge those principles. And the moment arrived a few days ago, at the hands of SWORD Defense, an American company that develops weapons and defense equipment.

The company introduced SPUR, an acronym for “Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle”, thinking not only about the famous quadruped robots, but also about their potential installation on a variety of robotic platforms. This war instrument has an effective range of 1,200 meters and has a thermal camera with 30x optical zoom, among other qualities.

The presentation of this robotic weapon was installed on a robot dog that has nothing to do with Boston Dynamics, despite the resemblance. The machinery used was a Vision 60 developed by the North American firm Ghost Robotics. On this point, it was not specified whether this combination responds to a coincidence of the moment or is part of an alliance that could last.

This development was unveiled a few days ago at the 2021 edition of the annual conference of the Association of the United States Army, held in Washington and presented as a “land power expo and professional development forum.”

In the United States, the laws do not pose great obstacles to the development of these kinds of technologies. For the same reason, scientists and citizens have expressed their concern about the deployment of robotic weapons. However, its creators have not clarified whether this invention – which is pending its patent and is already being tested by the US military – will be commercially available in the future.