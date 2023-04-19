Now Playing richer in information: the summary with the statistics arrives on the Pixels

- Advertisement -

Google is preparing to render Now Playing even more complete by making an unpublished page available to Pixel smartphone owners “Summary” (Summary) where they are shown some nice listening statistics. Unfortunately, we know, the function it is officially active only on Pixels, and not even on all models. In fact, the identification of the songs does not work on the Pixel 2016 and it is preferable to have Android version 10 and later installed.

Now Playing: function through which the smartphone automatically collects (and in the background) information on the music played in the surrounding environment. The option must be activated by Settings > Sounds and vibration > Now Playing and the song database must have been downloaded to the device. Attention: not all songs are present in the database, therefore automatic recognition may not always be effective. In that case manual music search via Google is recommended.

You can already consult the list of the last songs recognized automatically, as well as you can create your own list of favorites. But soon more features will arrive via the Summary tab: here they will be rreceived the listening statistics divided by musical genre, artist, the number of times a certain song has been listened to. By selecting a singer, you will have access to the songs listened to by her, and you will thus be able to carry out different types of searches.

The novelty was found within an Android 14 build. However, we still don’t know when Google will make it available: it cannot be excluded that it could be released with an upcoming Feature Drop, or perhaps in correspondence with the debut of Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a and Pixel Tablet expected on May 10th.