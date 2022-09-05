Now on sale the new Tronsmart T7, cheap and powerful outdoor speaker

Tronsmart today launches the T7 Portable Bluetooth , another speaker that seeks to revamp the classic Tronsmart T6.

People are always interested in various adventures with friends or family. Whether walking or going to the beach, a lot of time will be spent in outdoor activities. What about the music? Maybe bring a portable wireless speaker for background music. But what about outdoor gatherings? For that T7 is launched.

Tronsmart T-series has updated its legendary wireless Bluetooth speaker T6 with the release of T7. With a rhythm-driven light show, Tronsmart T7 is the perfect match for outdoor plans. A customizable backlight, pulsing and glowing to the beat of the music.

When it comes to sound quality, it offers comprehensive stereo sound with a powerful woofer combined with two consecutive tweeters. Featuring Tronsmart’s patented SoundPulse audio, it creates powerful bass in a compact size.

To promote its commitment to music quality, Tronsmart has released an app that allows users to customize equalization modes with one touch. We can flexibly choose the equalization modes to suit different musical tastes. In addition, it could also be used to enjoy outstanding stereo sound with superior clarity in stereo pairing mode.

Inheriting the cylindrical design of the T6 series, the T7 is as comfortable to use and carry as before. Now it is possible to go even further with the Tronsmart T7 outdoor speaker. The IPX7 rating allows you to travel without worrying about bad weather on the way to adventures. Plus, a long-lasting battery ensures up to 12 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge. Whether biking, hiking, or camping, T7 can cover any adventure life throws at it with ease.

Even if there are many speakers that are more portable than Tronsmart T7, it is still worth buying with impressive 360° surround sound and vibrant lighting modes. If you are fascinated, feel free to find detailed information and early bird discounts at Tronsmart official store, and buy the speaker at Amazon UK for €41.99. You can also buy from Aliexpress and Geekbuying.