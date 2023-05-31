Now available the new Echo Pop and the new generation of the Echo Show 5

Now here are two new devices that promise to change the way we interact with technology in our homes. Its about EchoPop and the new generation of EchoShow 5which are already available on Amazon.es.

Echo Pop: The compact revolution

A new design for a new concept

He EchoPop comes with a completely reimagined design that breaks ground. Its semi-sphere format and a range of colors such as Lavender, Teal, Anthracite and White provide a touch of personality to any space. For those looking for more customization options, there are soft covers in a variety of colors (Blue, Red, Orange, Grey, Lilac, Purple, and Phosphorescent).

Powerful sound and smart control

This small device, powered by the processor Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge, houses a front-facing speaker that pumps out powerful sound, perfect for small rooms and cozy corners. But it’s not just a speaker, it’s also a smart control center. You can ask Alexa to play an audiobook, a podcast, or even manage compatible Smart Home devices like lights or plugs.

Safety and sustainability

In today’s digital world, the privacy It’s fundamental. Echo Pop is designed with multiple layers of privacy protection and control, including a microphone mute button. In addition, it demonstrates its commitment to the environment, since the fabric of the device comes from 100% post-consumer recycled yarn and 80% of the aluminum used is recycled.

The Echo Pop is available in Lavender, Teal, Anthracite, and White for €54.99

Echo Show 5: Alexa on your nightstand

compact and powerful

The new generation of EchoShow 5 improves what was already excellent. Combine the utility of Alexa with the convenience of a compact screen so you can start your day checking the news, checking your grocery list, or making video calls with friends and family. All this while enjoying even clearer sound thanks to its new speaker system.

Digital home control and connectivity

Not only can you control your music or your news, you can also control your home. From adjusting the lights and thermostat to checking who’s at the door with the Ring camera, it’s all possible with your voice or the Alexa app. This new version of Echo Show 5 is also compatible with Matter, making it easy to connect and control smart home devices from different brands.

privacy first

Like the Echo Pop, the Echo Show 5 is designed with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a button that electronically disconnects the microphones and camera.

The Echo Show 5 is available in Anthracite, White and Blue Gray for €109.99 and the adjustable stand for Echo Show 5 with USB-C charging port is available for €32.99.

Great news to expand the Alexa family.