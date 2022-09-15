Now available: hunt down Trojans with Desinfec’t 2022/23

The new version of the c’t security tool ’t is here. This is used to examine Windows PCs for and save data.

The c’t special issue Desinfec’t 2023 is now as a digital edition. The security tool comes with several virus scanners and tools to examine Windows.

Analyze infected Windows

Desinfec’t is aimed at Windows users who fear they have caught a Trojan. If you suspect something like this, you should never continue to use the system, as the malware can otherwise cause further damage. Thanks to its Linux live system, the security tool starts directly from a DVD or USB stick. This means that not only Windows but also the Trojan remains inactive and you can examine the system from a safe distance.

With Desinfec’t you can do much more than just hunt down viruses. Use it to analyze hardware on problem PCs or solve network problems.



With scanners from Eset and WithSecure, for example, you can hunt down Trojans. If a scanner works, there are tools to limit false alarms. If it really is a real virus, you can eliminate it directly. So that the scanners do not overlook current malware, free signature updates are included for a year. In addition, Desinfec’t serves as an emergency system if Windows no longer starts. This is how you keep important data on a Disinfec’t stick safe.

So that Windows users can get along with Desinfec’t, we have based the appearance of the desktop on Windows and have clearly labeled icons and functions. If something gets stuck, call the family admin for help with the integrated TeamViewer client. The articles in the magazine explain the range of functions in an understandable way.

Professional scanner and data rescue

If you are familiar with Linux, you can install Microsoft Defender as an additional anti-virus scanner. The Open Threat Scanner and Thor Lite are aimed at experienced malware hunters. You can equip these scanners with your own search rules and thus discover malware of the Emotet caliber.

With several expert tools, you can rescue accidentally deleted data or clone entire hard drives.

c’t Desinfec’t 2022/23 is available both on paper and in digital form. If you order the print edition with Desinfec’t 2022/23 on the DVD for 14.90 euros in the voonze shop up to and including September 27th, 2022, you do not pay any shipping costs.

The digital edition is now available as a PDF for EUR 12.99 from the voonze shop; the special issue is also available in our Android and iOS apps as well as on Amazon. Buyers download Desinfec’t to install on a USB stick.

You can also find the printed issue and the digital edition as a bundle in the voonze shop for EUR 19.90. The booklet is also available as a PDF on a USB stick, from which the security tool starts directly, for EUR 19.90. The USB stick can be pre-ordered and is expected to be delivered in week 39.