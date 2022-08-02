HomeMobileAndroidNow available Daybridge, the calendar for our personal affairs

Now available Daybridge, the calendar for our personal affairs

It’s been more than a year since I told you about the launch of daybridge, a calendar that was born in a private alpha version in January 2021. Today it opens its doors to the public, presenting itself as the ideal calendar to keep personal matters, not work.

Daybridge is easy to use, with color coding to indicate the category of engagement. Something personal, something about health, something with friends, a trip, relaxation… we can include our “obligations” and categorize them appropriately so that it is easy to filter at any time.

The closed version had 30,000 users. With the opening to the public now, expect an avalanche of people who want to try the calendar both on the web and on iOS or Android. I am personally testing it and I recognize that it is addictive, being possible to share commitments and even integrate Google Calendar so that we do not have to jump from one to another.

It is true that Google Calendar, for example, already allows us to do much of what we do with Daybridge, but most people use it for work. This new option wants to be a personal calendar, although we can always see the details of Google Calendar so as not to put the meal with friends above the company meeting.

They have developed it from scratch, nothing to use functions and structures already defined by other solutions. They have done it this way so that they can grow without the limits imposed by existing platforms, something that makes a lot of sense if you want to enter a market as saturated as that of online calendars.

You can give it a try at daybridge.com.

