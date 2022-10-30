November’s Xbox Games With Gold: Praetorians HD Remaster and Dead End Job

Following the schedule of games released monthly by Microsoft for Gold plan subscribers, two more games will integrate the catalog of free games to be redeemed throughout the month of November and the first half of December. Remembering that Windbound is still available for redemption until October 31, while Bomber Crew Deluxe is available until November 15.
This time, the games chosen for subscribers are Praetorians HD Remaster and dead end job. See more details of the games below!
Set during the Roman Empire era, this is a real-time strategy game with over 20 campaign missions. You can play as three different armies — the Gauls, Egyptians and Romans — in three different lands. Each army has its strengths and weaknesses for you to explore and experiment with while also exploiting your enemies’ flaws.
The RTS game is originally from 2003 and won this remastered version in 2020, also available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Dead End Job channels the wild fun of Saturday morning cartoons, crushing gross ectoplasmic jokes, vibrant, spooky art, and slapstick comedy. It’s a procedurally generated couch co-op that you can play alone or with your Ghoul-B-Gone friend. Do you have the spirit within to put all these pests to rest?
The game recalls the proposal of the classic Luigi’s Mansion, in which the player must fight as many ghosts as possible in each stage to collect money and improve his equipment. The 2019 game is also available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.