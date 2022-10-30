November’s Xbox Games With Gold: Praetorians HD Remaster and Dead End Job

Following the schedule of games released monthly by Microsoft for Gold plan subscribers, two more games will integrate the catalog of free games to be redeemed throughout the month of November and the first half of December. Remembering that Windbound is still available for redemption until October 31, while Bomber Crew Deluxe is available until November 15.

This time, the games chosen for subscribers are Praetorians HD Remaster and dead end job. See more details of the games below!