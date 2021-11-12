November welcomes the new HomePod mini from …

According to the site AppleTrack, the new colored HomePod mini will be available early next week. AppleTrack says the guys at Apple will start taking orders for the new orange, yellow and blue HomePod minis next Monday. Apple previously said that the new HomePod minis would be available in the month of November and Monday is November 1.

The new HomePod mini available this Monday

Apple’s European websites note that the new colored minis won’t be available until “late November,” but that doesn’t necessarily mean an order won’t be possible next week. For now, we can only wait and see what happens on Monday 1st of November.

As we previously told you here on iOSMac, the HomePod received an update with a freshness of new colors that are integrated into the same color palette that we have in the iMac and that were presented last week at the special event “Unleashed” by Apple , where apart from seeing some colorful HomePod mini came other incredible releases with in the case of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro.