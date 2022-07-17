Nova Launcher suits Material You

- Advertisement -

If the headline sounds Chinese to you, stop reading, because it means nothing to you. If, on the other hand, you have smiled when you read something new about the veteran Android launcher… read on, fool!

And it is that Nova Launcher is not only a veteran launcher for Android. In addition to being one of the most seasoned on the scene, he is, as a general rule and for many years, one of those that is never missing from the typical list of “the best launchers for Android”. For numerous reasons, as many as customization options that the application treasures.

As you know, a launcher is the Android equivalent of the Linux desktop, a custom interface with which to partially adapt the use of the device to the tastes and needs of each one. In fact, on Android it’s not always a positive constant, since the abundance of options neither translates into quality nor corresponds to more than the desire to stand out from the rest.

Thus, almost every phone manufacturer has its own launcher for outside of Google, as have companies like Microsoft and a bunch of other independent developers… as is the case with TeslaCoil Software, developer of Nova Launcher. And what sets Nova Launcher apart from the rest? The quality, of course.

Not that Nova Launcher is the best launcher for android and point. There are other very good ones as well (for example, the one from Microsoft, especially for those who use Windows and other services from the Redmond giant and want the best integration with the mobile). Objectively, however, Nova Launcher is one of the best And he has been proving it for a long time.

In addition to its great customization capacity, Nova Launcher stands out for its adherence to the design lines set by Google, for offering a much lighter experience compared to the alternatives that well-known manufacturers implement on their terminals and, above all, for maintaining the development and level of quality over time. That is why the upcoming release of Nova Launcher 8 is so interesting.

NovaLauncher 8 Beta | Image: Android Police

As announced yesterday, the test period has been opened in phase novalauncher 8 beta, whose main novelty, but not the only one, is to adapt to the new visual paradigm of Material You. You know, the camouflage thing widgets and applications with the colors of the wallpaper image that is being used, among other details.

Also, other novelties of Nova Launcher 8 that has been advanced is the redesign of settings menus, precisely to get closer to the guides set by Google, both in the organization and layout of the options, and in their design. And the truth is that the little that has been seen, it looks very good.

If you haven’t already joined the tests and want to do so, the Nova Launcher 8 installer is available to everyone, although it’s always best to wait for the stable version to officially arrive on the Play Store. If you are interested, you have to approach the Nova Launcher Discord channel to get it. Of course, remember that if you don’t have at least Android 12 on your mobile, you run out of Material You.

Finally, it should also be remembered that only if you have paid for the functionality extension you will be able to get the most out of the application. Otherwise…

Nothing happens, really. The free version of Nova Launcher will be more than enough for many users: it retains many of the customization options and is equally light and responsive Compared to… I don’t know: put “things” like MIUI or One UI, two of the most popular on the market due to the sales of the terminals that carry them and that could well take note.