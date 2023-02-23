Notion launches an AI that types texts, improves your writing and summarizes your messy notes

If you can’t get away from ChatGPT, and from other AIs that allow you to work with texts, you’ll be interested in knowing what Notion’s new proposal can offer you.

Yes, Notion is releasing its own AI, which promises to simplify your work, save you time and some headaches. An AI that has a free trial version, so you can try some of its features without going through a paid subscription.

What Notion AI offers, and how you can access its features

After several weeks of testing, Notion is releasing its AI so that any user can test its features through their app. Unlike ChatGPT, Notion’s AI is built right into its software, so you won’t have to leave your document or project to use its potential.

Although this AI can generate content, and create different types of texts, it has a wide variety of functions, as mentioned by the Notion team:

Compared to other tools, Notion has a unique and highly flexible drag-and-drop text editor, where any AI-generated content can be easily rearranged and transformed.

It can improve your writing style, summarize documents, extract main points from your notes, even help you approach your projects from another perspective. And of course, you can also ask him for other tasks outside of your job, for example, to plan your weekly menu.

Unlike other AIs, such as ChatGPT, this Notion proposal is not intended to be free to use, as it is tied to their product. However, at this stage, it allows any user to test the AI ​​for free.

As part of this free version, you will have a maximum of 20 AI questions per member, in each workspace. Enough to try out some of the features that the AI ​​offers, and decide if it’s worth the investment to upgrade to a paid subscription.