Nothing’s first mobile with no secrets in design: this is the Nothing Phone (1) in its first full photo

We are waiting for Nothing to officially present its first phone, a date that was set for July 12. Meanwhile, the brand livens up the wait showing details of the future device, like your entire design. We already know what the Nothing Phone (1) looks like from behind.

Making a debut as a mobile phone manufacturer is not exactly easy, especially with the enormous competition from Chinese brands. Still, a young brand like Nothing, created by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is managing to make a niche between Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung or OPPO. It is still early to know if Nothing will achieve what it sets out to do. Until then, we can anticipate where your strategy will walk.

Double rear camera, wireless charging and transparent glass

We still have many days of leaks, of anticipated details where only a small corner of the phone is perceived, days in which we will gradually discover some of the specifications of the Nothing Phone (1). Just like OnePlus in its early days, Nothing knows how to raise the bar.

The picture of the back face of the phone is published in the accounts of Nothing and reveals the expected transparent design that they already anticipated. Thanks to the glass back, some internal details of the phone are observed that would otherwise not be seen. there’s the induction module for wireless chargingan element that adds versatility to the future Nothing Phone (1).

Transparency reaches a limit, that the true guts of the mobile are not appreciated (the induction module must be as large as possible to facilitate charging by contact). We know that the Nothing Phone (1) will have a Qualcomm processor, it is most likely a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (or perhaps a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, much more content in energy expenditure). There is no doubt that it will have RAM and storage to spare, the screen will be up to the task and it will offer dual rear cameras. This can be seen perfectly in the photo.

From the optics of the objectives, it seems that Nothing bets on a main sensor (top) and a wide-angle camera (bottom). The telephoto would be absent from the phone, not the laser focus (the hole above the LED flash). Volume buttons on the left side, power on the right and, since said right button does not seem to include a capacitive fingerprint scanner (because of its shape and because it protrudes quite a bit from the body), we bet that the Nothing Phone (1) has a fingerprint reader under the screen. This would indicate the inclusion of an AMOLED panel, something logical considering that the mobile points to the high range.

Carl Pei during a presentation of Nothing at MWC 2022

Round corners, metal body (probably aluminum), different design than makes transparency its distinction and a commitment to simplicity without implying cuts in benefits.

