Nothing wants to compete with Apple? Rumor or reality?

The Phone (1) has been compared to the iPhone because it has a similar design. Now the Nothing company wants to compete with Apple in the same market?

It is not the first time that it has been said that a company wants to compete at some point with Apple and its famous iPhone. Elon Musk recently mentioned the possibility of launching a better phone than the iPhone, but that has remained a rumor.

British technology company Nothingsupported in part by the “father of the iPod” Tony Fadellplans to launch a smartphone in the United States sooner or later to directly compete with Apple’s iPhone.

Nothing wants to compete with Apple? What does Carl Pei say?

This has been stated Carl Peico-founder of OnePlus, who is now trying to conquer the market with his new company and its upper-middle-range models with a futuristic design.

In an interview with the CNBC, Carl PeiCEO of Nothingsaid that the company was in “initial conversations” with US mobile carriers to launch a new phone in the US, but did not name the carriers or phone model.

In July, Nothing launched its Phone 1 smartphone in more than 40 markets, including the UK, Japan, India and continental European countries. At the time, the company had said it was not planning a general release of the Phone 1 in the US.

The team (1) has received good reviews. It is a mid-range device with a design, price and specifications similar to those of Apple’s entry-level iPhone SE. As for the software, nothing stood out. However, it all depended on the hardware and the Glyph interface.

“The reason we didn’t release it in the US is because it requires a lot of additional technical support to support all the carriers and their unique customizations that they have to do on Android.”explained Pei in an interview with CNBC. “We thought we wouldn’t be ready until later.”

Rumors and realities.

Carl.P also revealed that the Nada company had contacted Foxconn, the maker of Apple’s iPhone, to produce the phone (1). However, Foxconn refused, stating that it no longer worked with Nada startups after previous efforts in which it continually lost money.

“All the startup manufacturers were working with Foxconn. But when it was our turn, they told us no because all the startups they had worked with had failed. And every time a startup failed, Foxconn lost money on it, they couldn’t recover their costs.

Nothing it has also lost money, but partly because of the global economic situation. Pei did not name the carriers or indicate whether the plan was for the phone (1) or, more likely, a future model. He only said:

“Right now we are in talks with several US operators. to launch a future productsaid the Sino-Swedish businessman.

The company that owns the Phone(1) already sells its Ear (Stick) headphones in the US and claims a third of its sales come from the US. It believes that smartphones are a tougher sell in the US due to to the fortress of iOS.

“There is a challenge with Android, where iOS is becoming more dominant. They have a strong uptick in iMessage, in AirDrop, especially with Gen Z. That worries me more and more.” “There may come a time when Apple has close to 80% of the world market, and that will not leave enough room for Android manufacturers to continue playing. Pei added.

Earnings and loses.

Until now, Nothing has sold more than one million products worldwide, with its headphones (1) reaching 600,000 units and its phone (1) 500,000 shipments.

The company plans to increase its revenue tenfold by 2022, from about $20 million in 2021 to about $250 million this year, according to figures shared with CNBC. However, the company continues to lose money, partly due to the exchange rate.

“We pay most of our COGS (cost of goods sold) in US dollars, but we make money in sterling, euros and Indian rupees, so everything loses value against the dollar,” Pei explains. “The goal is to be profitable in 2024.”

“Phone (2) will not be released soon”said Pei in a tweet shortly after this article was published. “We focus on doing a few things right, and not on producing dozens of pieces of equipment a year like many others.”. Pei’s comments suggest that if the “future product” planned for the US market is the Nothing Phone 2, it won’t hit the market for some time.

In short, we can say that the competing company is clear about its advantages and disadvantages, placing Apple as a strong rival, which leads Nothing to prepare very well before taking any step against the bitten apple.