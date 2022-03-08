Nothing: the first smartphone is just around the corner

It seems that now we are and that Nothing the company founded by Carl Pei, is ready to reveal all the details on the his first smartphone. We are not yet in front of an announcement, but the official Twitter profile recently published a message that leaves very little room for the imagination: March will be fun.

Obviously the message refers to what will be the next announcement of Nothing, that is the long-awaited smartphone which has already become the protagonist of the rumors starting from the last few weeks. Recently it was a series of tweets between the official Android account, the Snapdragon one and that of Carl Pei to raise the attention.

That, in fact, was welcomed as the confirmation of the fact that Nothing was working on a new device based on Android and SoC from Qualcomm and the intensification of the media campaign seems to confirm that the times are now ripe. Pei and his team are adopting a communication strategy very similar to that of the original OnePlus, all based on effective messages and the construction of an immoderate hype around their product.

At the moment we don’t know nothing of Nothing’s first smartphone, but it is likely that once again we will find ourselves faced with the classic formula of the flagship killer which ensured OnePlus success. It will therefore be Nothing to take up the legacy of the startup against giants which at the moment is not embodied by any company in the sector? Most likely yes.