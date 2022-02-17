MobileAndroid

Nothing, the first smartphone is approaching and will have a Snapdragon SoC

For now, the proposed Nothing, one year after its launch, keeps faith with the particular name that Carl Pei has chosen for his new creature, with only one product to his credit: the Nothing Ear true wireless earphones, which we have also reviewed, and which have met with excellent feedback. of the public with more than 400,000 units sold. In 2022, however, the catalog should begin to form, and as emerged last November there are at least 5 products in the pipeline.

Of course, one cannot be missing from these smartphone the first: the rumors that emerged last fall spoke of a launch in early 2022. And it does not seem a coincidence, therefore, that CEO Carl Pei has resumed the thread on Twitter in these days by interacting with the official account of Android and with that of Qualcomm, who also invested $ 50 million in Nothing, and therefore believes the project has a promising future. Indeed, we must probably take it as the sign of an imminent presentation, even if there is still no precise indication on the matter.

Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus together with Pete Lau, in the past with his previous brand has accustomed us to this type of marketing strategy, made up of continuous teasers to keep the attention on the product high as well as allowing the public to familiarize themselves with the brand. A fledgling company like Nothing cannot afford to bet everything on the launch event, which is only one point, but prefers to outline the outline of its products with more dots to join up to the final announcement.

On Nothing’s smartphone we don’t know, it is appropriate to say, nothing or almost nothing. But there is the curiosity to see first of all how it will be done: the name of the company is not accidental, but a symptom of the desire to bring to the market products capable of differentiating themselves from the conventional panorama. True wireless earphones, for example, have a unique design, all played on transparencies and some minimalist color inserts: and the idea of ​​seeing a smartphone with a transparent body, for example, could intrigue more than a few fans.

