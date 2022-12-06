Nothing Tech works to launch a smartphone in the United States

There is no doubt that the Nothing Phone (1) is a most unique smartphone model, thanks to its combination of glyph-shaped rear LED lights, leaving behind the usual notification lights of the vast majority of models.

Nothing Tech, the company behind the Nothing Phone (1), has applied the same vision established in its wireless headphones to bring innovation to a market where many devices lack elements that allow them to clearly differentiate themselves from the competition.



But from the United States, the followers of this young brand have not been able to get hold of any unit, since it has not been officially launched there, as they admit, despite the ambitions of being there with a mobile model.

The hope of having a Nothing Tech mobile in the United States

Now Carl Pei, founder of Nothing Tech, advances in an interview with CNBC that they are working on the launch of a “new smart mobile” in the United States.

To do this, he points out that the Nothing Phone (1) has not been able to launch in the United States due to the lack of associations with the operators there, something that he is now working on so that a future model can potentially arrive in that territory.

In this sense, the manager points out that he is in “conversations” with some operators, looking for the way in which its launch is possible, allowing him to face the technical challenges that this implies, including technical support, Android customizations and compatibility with the different operators of that territory.

In fact, this is something that brands like Apple or Samsung did in their day, reaching agreements with large operators there.

Although the current Nothing Phone (1) is not expected to arrive, it may be thought that its successor could arrive there. But Pei goes further and criticizes Apple’s dominant position, which he too hopes to tackle in a David versus Goliath fashion.

And it is that the United States is a market where the brand has many followers, to the point that a third of the sales of the Nothing Ear (Stick) come from there, so launching a smartphone model in that territory would allow a further growth as a company.

