Nothing shows butterfly with transparent and red wings: new color of Phone (1) coming?

has published a tweet in which something new is announced “sublime“, “coming soon“. The image is that of one butterfly-keyboards/">butterfly – another member of the “Animal Kingdom” retweeted Carl Pei, after the parrot he made from celebrity endorsement to the lucky (1), the brand’s first smartphone debuted in July.

So an unreleased product on the way? Difficult to decipher, for the moment, the message of the company, as well as that of the CEO. That something is boiling in the pot would not even be so strange, since last year there was talk of 5 products ready to debut on the market (one of these is the smartphone). We cannot therefore exclude a priori that a new device may be launched shortly, perhaps a pair of earphones ready to expand the offer currently constituted by the Nothing Ear (1) subject of our (non) review last year.

Or maybe it could be a brand new of a product. And here the analysis is brief, because for the moment in addition to the earphones – first arrived in white, then in black – in the Nothing catalog there is only Phone (1). Which is transparent, just like the butterfly’s wings. Here then is the possible reminder: is it perhaps a Nothing Phone (1) with a third color that goes alongside the black and white one?

This would seem the most plausible option, and the background color could be that dark red you see in the insect’s wings. These are only speculations, after all Carl Pei has accustomed us first in OnePlus, then in Nothing to long and intricate anticipations designed to make people talk about the young brand, and even this case does not seem to be an exception.

Nothing Phone (1) – 8GB RAM + 128GB, Glyph Interface, 50MP dual camera, Nothing OS, 6.55 ” OLED display? 120 Hz, black, A063

499 €

