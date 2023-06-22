Nothing prepares its own smart watch, let Apple and Samsung tremble

- Advertisement -

The launch of the Nothing Phone 2 It is getting closer and closer, and it promises to be a most striking option due to its attractive design as well as its features (since it will be a premium model, instead of a model for the mid-range like its predecessor). The point is that the company has filed a trademark application that aims to be a Smart watch.

Under the name ‘CMF by Nothing’, it turned out, there was no information about the product or the category to which it belonged. However, new data has been released today because the product has passed the BIS certification entity with the model number D395. The interesting thing is that the Nothing D395 is listed under the smartwatch category.

Everything indicates that there will be a Nothing smartwatch

The BIS certification suggests that the company led by Carl Pei is working on a wearable that would compete with the models that already have signatures such as Apple, Samsung or Xiaomi. Mind you, this device will most likely not make its debut alongside the Nothing Phone 2 next month. The reason for saying this is that there is no progress or indication in this regard among the leaks that are common.

What Carl Pei has said so far about it

Going back in time – specifically at the beginning of this year – Nothing CEO Carl Pei bought the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro just for get familiar with smart watches. However, he found the smartwatch “useless”, nothing more, nothing less. Therefore, if his company decides to launch into this market, it is normal for it to be very different from the mentioned model.

With the latest publication in the BIS certification body, it seems that the brand and its CEO have changed their minds… or else Nothing’s smartwatch will offer better functionalities compared to the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, if we take into account the statements of the CEO. There is also the possibility that Carl bought the Samsung smartwatch because the company wanted to see what the competition had to offer and see if what he has in store is worth it.

Got the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro on Sunday to learn about smart watches, but I don’t know what to use it for… Feels kind of useless? What do you use smart watches for?

In any case, one thing is for sure: Nothing’s smartwatch could be on the way, and it’s probably looking compete with the best in the market if you take into account the approach that your new phone is going to have. We will have to be attentive, since even the design of this company’s products is simply spectacular.

