Nothing Phone Review (1): good first

- Advertisement -

(1) is the most talked about smartphone of 2022 and is finally here. After a lot of hype and close communication from Carl Pei’s fledgling company, the time has come to let the facts talk, for a few days now we have been trying it and we have got a complete idea of ​​its potential, of the many good things and even some shade, as is normal.

In this we try to understand if a series of technical choices on the hardware have paid or not, beyond the great success that was to be able to stand out in a sea of ​​products all very similar.

INDEX

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING QUALITY

DISPLAY

SOFTWARE

EXPERIENCE OF USE

CAMERAS

IN CONCLUSION

VOTE FOR AND AGAINST

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING QUALITY

Let’s start immediately with the most important aspect for Nothing Phone (1) and in general for the Nothing project: the design. In a chat that we had the opportunity to entertain with Nothing we were clearly told that for the design of the first smartphone they started from what should have been the look , a sort of “design first” approach, so much so that some choices on the components are been dictated by the need for compromise related to design.

At first glance, the Phone 1 is very reminiscent of an iPhone 12 or 13 , the feeling in the hand, the finishes, the click of the keys, the curves of the corners, the arrangement of the cameras, the symmetrical frames of the display: to a distracted glance it can easily be mistaken for what it is not. On the other hand, the company has never hidden about its inspiration from Apple and many will not have escaped the similarity between the logo of the bitten apple and the glyph drawn by the rear LEDs of the Phone (1).

Here, the back of the smartphone, with a completely transparent cover that lets you glimpse the components and 9 thousand very small LEDs willing to mark a glyph, is the most characteristic part of Phone (1) and takes up the design concepts we had encountered the first time. on the Ear (1).

The rear LEDs are not only an aesthetic gimmick but are useful as notification indicators, you can create lighting patterns that follow the rhythm of the ringtone and associate a different lighting scheme for each contact (there are 10 preset), the LED positioned at the bottom it lights up when the smartphone is charging and all the LEDs can be turned on at the same time to create a kind of fill illuminator while taking pictures.

Apple iPhone 13 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.65 mm

6.1 pollici – 2532×1170 px Nothing Phone 1 75.8 x 159.2 x 8.3 mm

6.55 pollici – 2400×1080 px Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 78.1 x 160.8 x 7.65 mm

6.7 pollici – 2778×1284 px Click here for the complete comparison »

Coming to the build quality, the level is really high , the smartphone is well finished, the couplings are perfect and in general a very careful job has been done to soften any angularity of the edges, too bad for the absence of complete certification against water and dust, the data is fixed at IP53 (splashproof). The frame is made of 100% recycled aluminum , while 50% of the plastics derive from recycled materials or bio polymers: it is a concrete fact towards sustainability, certainly appreciable.

Speaking of ergonomics, we were a little surprised by the generous dimensions, much closer to those of an iPhone 13 Pro Max than to those of its younger brother: it is a very large smartphone, which we know is the dimension that most affects the comfort of the grip. .

DISPLAY

The panel equipped on Phone (1) is a 6.55-inch flexible OLED with FullHD + resolution and variable refresh rate up to 120 Hz (not LTPO). Among the technical characteristics, the sampling rate of 240 Hz stands out, the peak brightness is 1200 nits and there is no lack of HDR10 + support thanks to the 10-bit color depth.

A small curiosity is related to the type of flexible OLED panel, which was chosen over a rigid screen to be able to have a better availability of pieces in this difficult time in finding raw materials.

The screen is protected by a Gorilla Glass 5, which is the same glass also used in the back: ex factory it comes with a pre-applied protective film of excellent quality, however by removing it we encountered a particularly effective oleophobic treatment, it is excellent news to us notice.

Speaking of perceived quality, we cannot complain, the calibration was done carefully, we would like to say Apple style again , not very charged as on many other smartphones but more careful to preserve the original color, especially on multimedia content. The management of the refresh rate is also impeccable, which dynamically switches between 120-90 and 60 Hz.

The only less surprising aspect is the brightness, and consequently the readability outdoors. The values ​​declared by Nothing are correct, we are just below the 1200 Nits peak , clearly on a small portion of the screen and with an HDR image. Normally, however, during daily use, you do not go above 500 nits , which are not very many. Also missing is a sort of “outdoor mode” like that of the Google Pixel and other smartphones, which acts on the calibration making the colors lighter and therefore more readable.

SOFTWARE

Nothing Phone (1) comes with Android 12 and Nothing OS customization , the name that with great imagination (joking eh) was given to the customized interface of Nothing. It is an extremely simple and minimal version of Android, taken almost completely from the green robot AOSP, with small graphic changes and some nice features .

On a graphic level, the recurring theme is that of the Nothing logo, that is the dotted font which is objectively very hard to read. Here and there there are small introductions, such as the two gigantic toggles for network and bluetooth in the notification curtain or some widgets to be placed in the home, in addition to the customized one “at a glance” with Nothing fonts and icons.

Here, the graphics and more generally the software, they seemed a bit weak compared to the general care with which the smartphone was made. We expect something more both on functionality but above all on customization , and why not, a greater attention to haptic feedack to make interactions more consistent. Speaking of vibration, the linear motor is nice full-bodied, but it definitely needs a bit of refinement to make it more consistent with the operations performed by the user.

The real gem of Nothing Phone (1) we said are the rear LEDs, which the company calls the Glyph interface . You can choose from 10 preloaded ringtones (+10 notification ringtones) that associate the sounds with a vibration pattern and LED lighting, creating truly captivating plays of light.

Through a control suite we can choose the intensity of the lighting , associate a Glyph ringtone to the contacts, activate an animation of the LEDs when talking to the Google assistant, activate the animation that lights up the lower LEDs when the phone is in load and activate the “switch to Glyph” function. With the latter, simply place the smartphone on a surface with the display facing down to set the silent and activate the lighting of the LEDs, which consequently will act as notification indicators.

Finally, you can choose a time to disable the Glyph interface, to avoid being disturbed perhaps at night.

Of note is the complete absence of bloatware , with the exception of the mandatory Google apps using the Android operating system. However, there are no duplicates, such as the gallery or app for managing multimedia files. The only app made by Nothing, in addition to the launcher, is the photographic one, minimal but very clear and simple to use.

As for future support, the house has promised 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches, delivered every two months.

Speaking of security, there is no shortage of privacy functions of basic Android, which are however already complete, but a dedicated chip is missing such as on the Pixel 6a, direct rival of this Nothing. The fingerprint reader is positioned under the display and is of the optical type, during the test days it has always proved to be fast and accurate.

We close with the bugs, which in truth are very few. The automatic setting for sunrise and sunset for dark theme and night mode works in reverse and it happens to incur a crash by unlocking the smartphone after selecting a notification from the lockscreen, all resolvable through updates that were not lacking even in these first weeks.

DATA SHEET

SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm TSMC GPU Adreno 642L

: Display : 6,55″ flexible OLED HDR 10+, 10bit, 2400×1080 pixel 1200 nits peak brightness 60-120 Hz adaptive refresh rate 240 Hz sampling rate touch screen

: 6,55″ flexible OLED HDR 10+, 10bit, 2400×1080 pixel Memory : 8 GB RAM + 128 GB 8 GB RAM + 256 GB 12 GB RAM + 256 GB

Cameras : Principale: 50 MP Sony IMX766 (1/1.56″) f/1.88, OIS + EIS Ultra Wide: 50 MP Samsung JN1 (1/2.76″) f/2.2, EIS, FOV 114° Anteriore : 16 MP Sony IMX471 (1/3.1″), f/2.45

Connettività : Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, NFC, GPS dual band, 5G SA/NSA

: Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, NFC, GPS dual band, 5G SA/NSA Audio : Dual stereo

: Dual stereo Sensors : Accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, luminosity, proximity, frontal RGB

Battery : 4500mAh recharge 33 Watt (battery charger not included) 50% in 30 min ricarica wireless 15 watt ricarica wireless inversa 5 watt

Dimensions and weight : 159,2 x 75,8 x 8,3 mm 193,5 g

Other : fingerprint sensor integrated into the display

Operating System : Nothing OS based on Android 12

EXPERIENCE OF USE

Using Nothing Phone (1) was a pleasure, it is a product that works well in all its aspects and in daily use no noteworthy critical issues emerged . The performance is solid, although the absence of the top-of-the-range SoC may have disappointed someone, in reality a balanced product has emerged, always very fast and responsive , capable of managing gaming without problems and with the advantage of being very park in consumption and consequently in overheating.

The pleasantness of use is also guaranteed by a good haptic feedback, which nevertheless retains room for improvement, and by the sensation of fluidity brought by the screen to 120 Hz. The intermediate version, 8-256 GB is the one we recommend. just 30 Euros more than the basic cut (8-128 GB) but leaves you much more peace of mind in terms of storage space. The RAM is more than enough even without bothering the 12 GB version.

AUTONOMY AND RECHARGE

The smartphone recharges at 33 Watts in just over 1 hour, wireless charging at 15 Watts and reverse charging are also available. Unfortunately, the power supply is not included in the package; However, it can be purchased separately for 35 Euro at 45 Watt with a particularly elegant transparent plastic exterior finish.

If on the recharge it cannot be said that Nothing Phone (1) shines, on the autonomy instead we were completely satisfied : the battery module is 4500 mAh and allows you to close two full days with a little attention, the hours of active screen are always at least 6 and a half and in all cases, even in moments of great stress, will be able to take you in the evening.

AUDIO E MULTIMEDIALITA’

Speaking of audio and multimedia Nothing Phone (1) behaves very well, as already mentioned the screen has a natural calibration that comes in handy when looking at photos and videos, supports HDR formats and is Widevine L1 certified, it can therefore reproduce at the highest quality available the streaming content.

The 3.5 mm jack is missing, however compensated by the presence of Bluetooth in version 5.2. The two stereo speakers sound quite deep and with a good volume, although we are still very far from the levels of the iPhone, which remains a bit our reference in this field. We point out that the two speakers are also used in speakerphone, excellent thing.

TELEPHONE PART AND CONNECTIVITY

Two words also on the telephone sector, entrusted to two nano-SIMs (no eSIM support) and definitely up to the situation. Phone (1) takes very well, even where other smartphones start to falter, it fully supports 5G SA / NSA connectivity, there are no mmWave antennas.

All good also on NFC, WiFi and GPS (dual band).

CAMERAS

Carl Pei during the presentation event of the Phone (1) insisted a lot on the choices that have been made about the photographic sector, with particular reference to the current trend of most brands to insert cameras to make up numbers, without them having a real usefulness.

Also for this Nothing Phone (1) has only two cameras, the main one with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with optical stabilization and the 50 MP ultra wide-angle one again with Samsung JN1 and 150-degree fov. The front camera is 16 MP with Sony IMX471 sensor.

The quality of the shots is generally very good even if, compared to the many smartphones with similar hardware, there is still a certain gap in the processing of the shots, which leads the images to be a little less incisive and clean, especially when the light is not it is very much.

Overall, however, the results are satisfactory and fully in line with the reference price range, except for rare exclusions, such as Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone (1) is able to play without problems with the main competitors.

Videos come in at 4K at 30 fps and are perhaps the weakest link in the whole package . However, they remain of good quality but there is scope for improving both image quality and stabilization.

IN CONCLUSION

We come to the conclusion of the Nothing Phone review (1), a smartphone that is appreciated for its essentiality and general good functioning, as well as for the originality of the design. The list price is 499 Euros for the 8/128 GB version , it goes up to 529 Euros for the 8/256 GB, to get to 579 Euros for the 12/256 GB, you can buy it on Nothing.tech or on Amazon.

Nothing Phone (1) – 8GB RAM + 128GB, Glyph Interface, 50MP dual camera, Nothing OS, 6.55 ” OLED display? 120 Hz, black

499 €

Nothing Phone (1) – 8GB RAM + 256GB, Glyph Interface, 50MP dual camera, Nothing OS, 6.55 ” OLED display? 120 Hz, black

529 €

Nothing Phone (1) – 8GB RAM + 256GB, Glyph Interface, 50MP dual camera, Nothing OS, 6.55 ” OLED display? 120 Hz, white

529 €

Beyond the hype and the communication set up by the start-up, what remains is a concrete smartphone ready from the first attempt. The similarity with the iPhone is undeniable, but the LEDs and the presence of the green robot are enough to free it from the bitten apple and allow Nothing to offer a valid alternative to the main brands in the Android world.

There is still something to file, the software has ample room for improvement, but Carl Pei is ready to do battle, we are only at the beginning. Among the main rivals are Google Pixel 6a, OnePlus Nord 2T, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE as well as some top of the range that have now fallen in price.

DESIGN AND BUILDING QUALITY AUTONOMY MULTIMEDIA

SOFTWARE TOO MINIMAL CHARGING SPEED NOT EXCELLENT DISPLAY IN THE AVERAGE

FINAL VOTE: 8

Nothing Phone 1 is available online from Techberry for € 570 . (update of 03 August 2022, 9:33 pm)