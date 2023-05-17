Nothing Phone (2) spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

- Advertisement -

Nothing Phone (2) is getting closer and finally some concrete information is starting to appear online: in the last few hours the smartphone has been spotted in the database of the benchmarking platform Geekbench, with a SoC that could surprise – a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 . The chip is not explicitly mentioned but the motherboard is codenamed Taro, and it coincides; among other things it is noted that the Maximum operating frequency is 3GHz net, since it differentiates S8G1 from the Plus variant which goes up to 3.2 GHz.

If the information is correct, therefore, the smartphone will hit the market with a about 18 months old chip; moreover, it must be remembered that the difference between the S8G1 and S8+G1 does not only lie in a slightly higher clock, but there has also been a foundry changeover, from Samsung to TSMC. The node always remains at 4 nm, but the Taiwanese company’s technology has proven to be more refined and reliable, with the “Plus” chips significantly more energy and thermally efficient. It is good to remember that Geekbench is not always very reliable from the point of view of the specifications reported, and even if at least the series seems unlikely to be a mistake, we would not completely exclude the “Plus” hypothesis.

Regardless, Geekbench detects Android 13 OS, 12GB RAM and scores of 1,253 in single-core and 3,833 in multi-core. The first score seems decidedly subdued compared to other devices equipped with the same SoC (in fact it is more in line with what the Snapdragon 888 scored from the year before) while the multi-core result is very, very good – comparable in terms of certain circumstances to the Plus scores.

Nothing else has emerged, but it is worth remembering that according to previous rumors the device will be equipped with a 120 Hz refresh AMOLED display and will have a battery of at least 5000 mAh. Nothing has released the first teaser in recent days promising a launch in the summer (and hinting at the return of a physical slider, in Apple style and, coincidentally, OnePlus); the smartphone was also spotted at the Indian BIS, but no particularly interesting information emerged.