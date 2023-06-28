nothing phone (2), pre orders starting in the first markets

- Advertisement -

Nothing Phone (2) will be officially presented next July 11, but apparently for pre-order it we will have to wait a little longer, indeed, very little. The market we are referring to is the Indian one, where Flipkart has announced that the smartphone can be purchased as early as this Thursday, June 29.

Those who want to win the device right away will simply have to pay a refundable advance of INR 2,000, equal to just over 22 euros, and wait for 11 July. Starting from that day and until July 20, you will then have to complete the purchase by selecting the preferred variant and paying the bill. This way, Flipkart reports, you will get Nothing Phone (2) before the free sale begins.

The dedicated page on the Indian portal reviews some of the main technical characteristics of the smartphone, from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform to the operating system Nothing OS 2.0. Great attention is also given to the sustainability of the product, made with recycled materials:

100% recycled aluminum frame

100% recycled copper foil for main circuit board

90% recycled steel used for 28 printed parts

80% plastic parts from sustainable sources

100% recycled tin used on 9 circuit boards

As far as Italy is concerned, there is still no information on pre-orders and release times on the market.



WHAT WE KNOW

Following are some technical characteristics of the smartphone as reported by the rumors.

display: OLED 6.7″ FHD+, 120Hz

OLED 6.7″ FHD+, 120Hz mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memory: up to of RAM

up to of RAM os: Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13

Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13 support: 3 years of Android updates + 4 years of security patches

3 years of Android updates + 4 years of security patches main camera: 50MP

50MP drums: 4700 mAh charging cable with transparent plugs

4700 mAh