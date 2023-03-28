Nothing Phone (2) is about to debut: the first certification arrives in India

- Advertisement -

The Nothing Phone (2) is slowly making its debut expected during the second half of the year, probably around July as happened with the current Nothing Phone (1). Fundamental steps that accompany any product in the various production phases, from development to actual arrival on the market, are the certifications that must be requested and obtained in various countries

FIRST CERTIFICATION IN INDIA

The first certification obtained by the Nothing Phone (2) would come from India where the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)the government agency responsible for standardization and certification, recently certified a device identified with the initials “AIN065”. According to rumors, it would only be phase 1 of the BIS certification pending approval of phase 2.

The certification, obviously, concerns only the Indian market but it is probable that in the coming weeks they will also arrive from other countries. In particular, also the expectation of the FCC which should confirm the arrival of the Nothing Phone (2) also on the US market, as confirmed in recent months by the CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei.

NOTHING PHONE (2): WHAT WE KNOW

The Nothing Phone (2), as also confirmed in this case by Pei, will be equipped with a Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and not the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Confirmation in this sense has also arrived in recent weeks via a post published (and edited) by Qualcomm’s Alex Katouzian.

At the moment, there is no other official information on the characteristics of this smartphone that Nothing, as usual, will reveal a little at a time to grow the hype. They are expected at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storageone 5000mAh battery it’s a AMOLED display with 120H refresh ratez. No information regarding size and resolution.

It is likely that even for this second generation, Nothing will keep the design of the back quite unchanged, characterized by customizable LEDs that light up when you receive a notification or a call.