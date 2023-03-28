5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeMobileAndroidNothing Phone (2) is about to debut: the first certification arrives in...

Nothing Phone (2) is about to debut: the first certification arrives in India

Android

Published on

By Abraham
nothing phone (2) is about to debut: the first certification
nothing phone (2) is about to debut: the first certification
- Advertisement -

The Nothing Phone (2) is slowly making its debut expected during the second half of the year, probably around July as happened with the current Nothing Phone (1). Fundamental steps that accompany any product in the various production phases, from development to actual arrival on the market, are the certifications that must be requested and obtained in various countries

FIRST CERTIFICATION IN INDIA

The first certification obtained by the Nothing Phone (2) would come from India where the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)the government agency responsible for standardization and certification, recently certified a device identified with the initials “AIN065”. According to rumors, it would only be phase 1 of the BIS certification pending approval of phase 2.

- Advertisement -

The certification, obviously, concerns only the Indian market but it is probable that in the coming weeks they will also arrive from other countries. In particular, also the expectation of the FCC which should confirm the arrival of the Nothing Phone (2) also on the US market, as confirmed in recent months by the CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei.

NOTHING PHONE (2): WHAT WE KNOW

The Nothing Phone (2), as also confirmed in this case by Pei, will be equipped with a Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and not the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Confirmation in this sense has also arrived in recent weeks via a post published (and edited) by Qualcomm’s Alex Katouzian.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, Android 13 and OxygenOS 13.0 in rollout
  • TAGS

At the moment, there is no other official information on the characteristics of this smartphone that Nothing, as usual, will reveal a little at a time to grow the hype. They are expected at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storageone 5000mAh battery it’s a AMOLED display with 120H refresh ratez. No information regarding size and resolution.

  • AMOLED display with adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips
  • up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage
  • 5,000mAh battery

It is likely that even for this second generation, Nothing will keep the design of the back quite unchanged, characterized by customizable LEDs that light up when you receive a notification or a call.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

How to delete the cookies that are saved when browsing when you exit Firefox

At the end of a session using the Firefox browser, it may be...
Apple

US PC market collapses in 2022, darkness continues in 2023. M2s save Apple

Canalys has published its report on the fourth and last quarter of 2022 PC...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.