Nothing Phone 2 camera and display specs leak days ahead of launch

According to Wojciechowska, the upcoming device could feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and in-sensor zoom. That’s the same primary sensor used by the OnePlus 11, which my colleague Allison Johnson listed as one of the positive aspects of the device in her review. It’s not clear how much this will actually affect the camera quality, though, as the Phone 1 already comes with a 50MP main sensor.

Additionally, the leak indicates that the Phone 2 could come with a 32MP Sony IMX615 front-facing camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS), offering an upgrade over the Phone 1’s 16MP selfie camera. Meanwhile, the 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide lens on the rear of the device is rumored to stay the same. Nothing CEO Carl Pei already teased some of the photos he’s taken with the Phone 2, giving us an idea of what we can expect out of the device.

Wojciechowska also shared some details regarding the Phone 2's display, and if this is accurate, it doesn't look like much is changing. The device could feature a similarly specced 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2412 resolution, along with support for low power modes that can go as low as 1Hz.